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Lagos residence to face possible prolonged blackout after major Egbin power outage

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:51 - 01 May 2026
Lagos residence to face possible prolonged blackout after major Egbin power outage
Lagos residents may experience prolonged electricity outages after Egbin Power Station suffered a major shutdown alongside a transmission line failure affecting power supply into the state.
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  • Egbin Power Station suffered a major operational shutdown

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  • Plant output reportedly dropped from 641MW to zero

  • Transmission outage is restricting electricity supply into Lagos

  • Residents may face prolonged blackout and load shedding across the state

Residents of Lagos may be heading for a prolonged electricity blackout following a major operational failure at the Egbin Power Plc and a simultaneous transmission line outage affecting power supply into the state.

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According to reports, the Egbin Power Station, regarded as the largest electricity-generating plant on Nigeria’s national grid, suffered a major operational disturbance on April 28, resulting in a complete loss of generation.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8:21 p.m., when the plant’s output dropped from approximately 641 megawatts to zero, significantly reducing electricity generation available to the national grid.

The disruption was said to have been caused by the failure of the station’s central compressor, alongside a malfunction in the circulating water pump system. The faults reportedly forced operators to immediately shut down all generating units in order to protect the facility from further damage.

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The development has triggered concerns over electricity supply across Nigeria, particularly within Lagos, which heavily depends on power routed from the station.

The situation was further worsened by a transmission problem involving the Osogbo–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, which reportedly suffered a forced outage. The transmission line plays a major role in evacuating electricity into the Lagos load centre, meaning the disruption has severely limited the amount of available power reaching the state.

Energy observers say the combination of generation collapse and transmission constraints could result in widespread outages and load shedding across several parts of Lagos if the faults are not resolved quickly.

The Egbin Power Station remains one of the most critical power facilities in Nigeria’s electricity network, contributing a large portion of daily supply to the national grid. Any disruption at the plant often has immediate effects on homes, businesses, and industries, especially in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub.

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the fragile state of Nigeria’s power infrastructure, where technical faults and transmission challenges frequently lead to nationwide grid instability and blackouts.’

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As of the time of reporting, there was no official timeline for the full restoration of generation at the plant or the repair of the affected transmission line. However, electricity consumers in Lagos have already begun reporting fluctuating supply and extended outages in several areas.

The development comes amid ongoing concerns about the reliability of electricity supply in Nigeria, where businesses and households continue to grapple with rising energy costs and dependence on alternative power sources.

 

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