Defence Minister Sends Strong Warning to Troops: Hesitate to Shoot Bandits and Face Consequences.

Defence Minister Sends Strong Warning to Troops: Hesitate to Shoot Bandits and Face Consequences.

'Shoot bandits on sight' or be treated like one: Defence Minister issues tough order to troops

Nigeria's Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru, orders troops to shoot bandits and terrorists on sight, warning soldiers who hesitate could be treated like bandits.

Defence Minister orders troops to shoot bandits on sight.

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Soldiers who hesitate risk being treated like bandits.

The directive comes as Sokoto unveils over ₦27 billion in security equipment.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has ordered troops fighting bandits and terrorists to engage armed criminals immediately instead of waiting for approval from their superiors.

He also warned that any soldier who refuses to act while waiting for orders would be treated like a bandit.

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The minister gave the directive during the commissioning of newly acquired security equipment by the Sokoto State Government on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Defence Minister tells troops not to wait for orders before engaging bandits

Addressing soldiers and other security personnel, Badaru said troops deployed to combat terrorists and bandits already have the authority to act immediately whenever they encounter armed criminals.

"Once you are deployed, do not wait for any order from anybody to shoot any bandit or any terrorist."

He stressed that hesitation on the battlefield could give criminals time to escape or launch attacks, making swift action essential.

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The minister then issued a stern warning to personnel who fail to act.

"Anybody who refuses to shoot or kill any bandit or terrorist in the name of waiting for an order, we will treat you like a bandit."

He described the instruction as a "general order" for all security personnel involved in anti-banditry and counterterrorism operations.

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Why the directive was issued

Badaru said the Federal Government has invested billions of naira in equipping security agencies and expects those resources to be used effectively to protect lives and property.

According to him, troops should focus on eliminating security threats instead of delaying operations while awaiting further instructions from commanders.

He also urged soldiers to remain professional and ensure innocent civilians are not harmed during military operations.

The minister warned security personnel against harassing or extorting residents, emphasizing that communities should be treated as partners in the fight against insecurity.

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Sokoto unveils billions of naira worth of security equipment

The directive came during the unveiling of a major security package procured by the Sokoto State Government to support security agencies operating across the state.

The equipment, valued at more than ₦27 billion, includes:

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs)

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More than 60 operational vehicles

Hundreds of motorcycles for difficult terrain

Bulletproof vests and helmets

Night-vision goggles

Thermal imaging devices

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Other tactical and surveillance equipment

The assets are expected to improve troop mobility, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid response to attacks, particularly in rural communities affected by banditry.

Defence Minister warns against misuse of security assets

Billions of naira worth of security equipment acquired by Sokoto.

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Badaru also cautioned security personnel to properly maintain the newly acquired equipment.

He noted that the assets were purchased with public funds and should not be neglected or damaged through misuse.

According to him, the government will monitor how the equipment is used, warning that officers responsible for poor maintenance would be held accountable.

Communities urged to support security agencies

The Defence Minister called on residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies, saying community cooperation remains critical to defeating terrorists and bandits.

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He said lasting success in the fight against insecurity depends not only on military operations but also on timely information from members of the public.