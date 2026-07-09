Brymo opens up about his affairs with married women, reveals encounter with 2Baba and Annie

Brymo has recalled a 2019 meeting where he says 2Baba asked Annie Macaulay whether she had been intimate with him, while reflecting on his past relationships.

Brymo claimed 2Baba once asked Annie Macaulay directly whether she had been intimate with him during a 2019 meeting.

The singer shared the story while advising younger artists against relationships with married women.

Neither 2Baba nor Annie has publicly responded to Brymo's claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singer Brymo has stirred fresh conversation online after revealing that veteran musician 2Baba once put a pointed question directly to his then-wife Annie Macaulay about whether she had been intimate with him, a disclosure the singer made while openly acknowledging a history of relationships with married women.

The admission came during an appearance on the Notjustok podcast, where Brymo was reflecting on his experiences with women during his rise to fame. What began as a cautionary message to younger artists took an unexpected turn when he placed himself at the centre of a tense moment involving one of Nigeria's most celebrated couples.

Brymo

According to Brymo, the confrontation happened in 2019 at a meeting in Lekki, with both he and 2Baba present when the question was directed at Annie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I remember that moment in 2019 at Naomi's office in Lekki Phase 1 when 2face looked me straight in the eyes and asked Annie directly. I'll never forget it. I'm wicked, you people don't know me," he said.

He went on to caution younger artists against pursuing relationships with married women, describing such entanglements as capable of cutting careers, and lives, short.

Tuface and Annie Idibia

This is far from the first time Brymo has found himself at the centre of controversy involving women in the industry. In 2023, he publicly admitted to conditioning a collaboration with singer Simi on her agreeing to be intimate with him, a proposition she declined.

He extended the same condition to Ghanaian singer Efya. When the admissions surfaced, he described the conduct as an "artistic pursuit," a defence that drew sharp criticism from Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold, who publicly told him to stay away from his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"... As at 2019. I remember that moment in Naomi's office in Lekki Phase 1 when 2face looked me square in the eye and asked Annie 'You don f$%^ Brymo?'. I will never forgive it."



BrymO speaks about having affairs with older women earlier in his career. pic.twitter.com/VrRALgEVFG — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 7, 2026

2Baba and Annie Macaulay, who had been together for years before their marriage and share several children, announced their separation in early 2023 after Annie filed for divorce. The marriage had weathered years of public scrutiny over 2Baba's relationships with other women.