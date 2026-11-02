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Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo gets engaged weeks after Enugu political appointment

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 23:21 - 02 November 2026
Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, announced her engagement with a romantic proposal
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  • Videos from the actress's engagement have surfaced online, with clips of the romantic proposal and the celebrations that followed.

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  • The Nollywood actress earned recognition for her role in the popular Nkoli Nwa Nsukka movie series which established her as a familiar face in indigenous films.

  • Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah appointed Rachael Okonkwo Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development in September 2026.

Videos from the actress's engagement have surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse into the romantic proposal and the celebrations that followed.

In one of the clips, Okonkwo and her partner were captured in a beautifully decorated setting adorned with flower petals, candles and elaborate floral arrangements as the businessman popped the question.

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The actress, who looked elegant in a black sequin dress, appeared delighted by the romantic gesture as she showered her partner with affection.

In the video, she was heard hailing him, saying, “My baby, my billionaire baby.”

The engagement has attracted attention from fans and Nollywood followers, many of whom have followed Okonkwo's journey in the entertainment industry over the years.

Rachael Okonkwo is one of the recognisable faces in the Nigerian film industry, particularly for her portrayal of Nkoli in the popular Nkoli Nwa Nsukka movie series.

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The actress hails from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. She began her Nollywood career in the mid-2000s and gradually established herself through roles in indigenous films.

RELATED: Nollywood stars Rachael Okonkwo, Eucharia Anunobi get political appointments in Enugu

Beyond acting, Okonkwo has also remained connected to her community through initiatives focused on children and social development.

The engagement comes shortly after Okonkwo secured a political appointment in Enugu State.

RELATED: Nollywood stars Rachael Okonkwo, Eucharia Anunobi get political appointments in Enugu

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On September 21, 2026, Governor Peter Mbah appointed her Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development.

The appointment was part of a list of government aides announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.

In her new role, the actress is expected to contribute to initiatives aimed at developing the state's film and creative industry.

READ ALSO: Double blessing for Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi as she celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

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