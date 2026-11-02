L-R: Mr. Ikechukwu Amanfo; Mrs. Ebele Amanfo; Gerard Visser; Mr. Olufemi Muraino, at the latest advancements in fire protection technologies and solutions seminar, held recently in Lagos

L-R: Mr. Ikechukwu Amanfo; Mrs. Ebele Amanfo; Gerard Visser; Mr. Olufemi Muraino, at the latest advancements in fire protection technologies and solutions seminar, held recently in Lagos

Your fire extinguisher is only one part of staying safe

A fire extinguisher may be one of the first things people buy for a car, shop or office. But fire protection specialists say the more useful question is whether the equipment is suitable for the risks in that particular space.

That was a recurring theme at a two-day programme organised by Ebby-Tek Services Limited in conjunction with Johnson Controls Inc. in Lagos. The discussions connected technical developments in fire suppression with a familiar concern: how well homes, workplaces and vehicles are prepared before something goes wrong.

Olufemi Muraino, Head of Operations at Ebby-Tek Services Limited in Ghana, said different settings required different assessments.

“What you need in your kitchen is supposed to be different from what you need in your car; what you need in your car will be different from what you need if you have an electric car,” he said.

His point was that owning equipment does not, by itself, settle the question of preparedness. The hazard, the environment and the suitability of the protection system all matter.

Changing vehicles raises new questions

Muraino identified compressed natural gas vehicles and electric vehicles as examples of technologies that should prompt greater public awareness of fire protection requirements.

The discussion highlighted the need to understand the risks associated with a particular vehicle or facility when selecting protective equipment, rather than assuming a familiar solution covers every situation.

The same principle applies to kitchens, shops and workplaces. The equipment selected needs to reflect what could burn and the conditions in which a fire could develop.

Protection when no one is watching

Ikechukwu Amanfo, Chief Executive Officer of Ebby-Tek Limited, highlighted automated detection and suppression as another area where public and business awareness could improve.

“You start looking at automated ways of extinguishing fires,” he said. He discussed the relevance of such systems when people are asleep or when an immediate human response may not be available. Questions raised at the event, he said, showed that some participants were unaware of technologies available for the challenges in their industries.

The programme at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, brought together oil and gas operators, manufacturers and fire safety professionals. It included sessions on firefighting foams and kitchen fire suppression, connecting specialist knowledge with decisions made by facility owners and equipment buyers.

Learning before the next incident

Muraino said the repetition of similar fire incidents was a concern.

“The sad thing is having the same fire occur in the same way over a period of time. So, it means we’re not learning,” he said.

Ebby-Tek said it intended to extend its awareness work through social platforms and direct engagement with different sectors.

“We’re not just doing this to close today; we’re opening a new chapter in the life of the organisation,” Muraino said.

L-R: Gerard Visser; Engineer Ikechukwu Amanfo; Mrs. Ebele Amanfo; Mr. Olufemi Muraino, at the fire protection technologies and solutions seminar in Lagos

For people responsible for a home, shop, office or vehicle, the discussion raises a question worth resolving before an emergency: does the protection in place actually match the risks?