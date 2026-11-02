'Regina has been through a lot': Ned Nwoko makes emotional appeal to public over Regina Daniels' health

Senator Ned Nwoko has urged the public to show compassion toward Regina Daniels as she recovers from severe mobility challenges. He warned bloggers that spreading fake death stories about the actress could lead to legal action.

Ned Nwoko says Regina Daniels has endured more than many people realise, urging her fans and friends to prioritise her well-being over public criticism.

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Regina Daniels marked her 25th birthday in a wheelchair after months of severe pain and mobility challenges

The senator warns bloggers and social media users spreading fake death reports and misleading health stories about Regina Daniels that they could face legal action.

Nwoko took to his Instagram page to appeal to bloggers and social media users to show compassion towards the actress, whom he says has endured more than many people realise.

He said Regina needs love, support and an opportunity to recover rather than public scrutiny and criticism.

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"Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover. The video she shared on her birthday gave people a glimpse of some of the health challenges she has been dealing with. As someone who knows what she has been through, I can tell you that this is not a time to judge, vilify or add to her burdens. It is a time to show compassion and allow her the opportunity to heal. Regardless of the difficulties we have faced, her well-being has always mattered to me. It is, in fact, the very concern that brought much of our private situation into the public domain," he explained.

Regina raised concerns about her health on October 10, 2026, when she marked her 25th birthday with a video of herself in a wheelchair. The actress disclosed that she had struggled to move around freely for several months after what began as a minor condition worsened. She also spoke about excruciating pain that sometimes left her unable to walk. Although she expressed hope about her recovery, she did not disclose her diagnosis or treatment.

Nwoko also expressed concern about fabricated death announcements, misleading health reports and other false stories about the actress. He said the reports were deeply distressing to Regina and could further affect her recovery.

The senator warned those who deliberately spread false information about her that he would pursue legal action against them.

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