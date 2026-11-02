Woman roasts husband’s private parts with hot oil after video of him with another woman goes viral.

Woman roasts husband’s private parts with hot oil after video of him with another woman goes viral.

Woman roasts husband’s private parts with hot oil after video of him with another woman goes viral

A 31-year-old Beitbridge woman, Progressive Mungwariri, appeared in court after allegedly pouring boiling cooking oil on her husband's private parts while he slept, following a viral video of him at an Alick Macheso concert.

A 31-year-old Beitbridge woman allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her sleeping husband's private parts.

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The incident reportedly followed the circulation of a video showing him with another woman at a Macheso concert.

She appeared in court to face domestic violence charges and denied the allegations.

A video showing a Zimbabwean man enjoying a night out with another woman at a popular musician's concert allegedly ended in a painful confrontation at home after his wife discovered the footage.

Progressive Mungwariri, 31, from Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, has appeared in court after allegedly pouring hot cooking oil on her sleeping husband, Marlvin Daniso, 35.

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According to a report by Masvingo Mirror, the incident followed the circulation of videos showing Daniso at a recent performance by popular Zimbabwean sungura musician Alick Macheso with an unidentified woman believed to be his girlfriend.

According to the State's account presented in court, Mungwariri attacked her husband at around 1am while he was asleep in their bedroom. She poured boiling cooking oil on his private parts, leaving him with serious burns.

Neighbours reportedly rushed to the couple's home after hearing Daniso screaming in pain.

Mungwariri subsequently appeared before Regional Magistrate Charity Maphosa, where she denied a charge of physical abuse under Zimbabwe's Domestic Violence Act.

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She was remanded in custody, with her trial initially scheduled for October 30, 2026.