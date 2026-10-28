Double blessing for Eucharia Anunobi as actress celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

Double blessing for Eucharia Anunobi as actress celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

Double blessing for Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi as she celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi celebrates a double milestone after being appointed Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, coming just days after unveiling her new home.

Eucharia Anunobi announces her appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.

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The Nollywood actress celebrates her new political role days after unveiling her multimillion-naira house.

The actress announced her latest achievement on Instagram, where she shared her official letter of appointment and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

Anunobi was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Zone to Governor Mbah, a role that places her in a position to contribute to efforts aimed at mobilising women in the zone.

In her celebratory post, the actress announced the appointment with excitement and credited her Christian faith for the achievement.

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“Behold the latest HONOURABLE ! Great people of my great Nation, Nigeria and the world at large, it is official !!!

I am the : SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT ON WOMEN MOBILISATION, ENUGU NORTH ZONE, TO THE GOVERNOR OF ENUGU STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY: DR PETER NDUBUISI MBAH .

There are no boundaries with Jesus!!!”

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The appointment marks a new chapter in Eucharia Anunobi who recently shared her excitement about becoming a homeowner.