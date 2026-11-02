Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru to be buried in Imo as family releases funeral arrangements

The family of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru has released details for his final burial rites. Services of songs will be held in Abuja and Imo State before he is laid to rest on December 11, 2026.

Francis Duru's family has scheduled a service of songs in Abuja for November 25, ahead of his December burial in Imo State.

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The late actor will be laid to rest at his family compound in Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano, on December 11, 2026.

Duru died in October 2026 following a brief illness. His family announced his death on October 23 but did not disclose the specific illness.

The family made the announcement in a statement shared on the actor’s official Instagram page on Monday, November 2, inviting relatives, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to join them in honouring his life and legacy.

According to the announcement, a service of songs will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at 5 p.m. at Family Worship Centre, Idris Gidado Street, Wuye, Abuja.

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A second service of songs is scheduled for Thursday, December 10, at the late Pa Theophilus Ogide Duru’s family compound in Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

The funeral and interment will follow on Friday, December 11, at the same family compound.

The statement, signed by the actor’s son, Ebuka Duru, and sister, Anthonia Chenyi, described him as a cherished husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

The family also expressed appreciation to those who had supported them with prayers, calls, messages, and other gestures since his death.

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The statement read, “A remarkable life, a beautiful legacy, a star that will never stop shining. Though our beloved Chief Francis Duru has taken his final bow, his memories will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

The family added that the love and support received throughout the difficult period had been a source of strength as they prepared to give the actor a final farewell.