Mila: TikTok, but for learning languages other Apps overlook

Duolingo can teach you Klingon, a fictional language from Star Trek. But if you want to learn Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, languages spoken by tens of millions of people, you're largely on your own.

That's a gap Mila wants to close. Mila is a new language-learning app built around a simple idea: learning a language should be as easy to get into as scrolling through your favourite social media app.

The experience feels familiar. Open Mila, swipe through short lessons, learn a few words, listen to native speakers, and practice saying them yourself.

There's no need to sit through an hour-long class or memorise pages of vocabulary before you can say something useful.

The app brings together TikTok-style content, Duolingo-style gamification, AI-powered speaking practice, a searchable dictionary, and daily challenges designed to keep learners coming back.

Starting with Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and Nigerian Pidgin, Mila is going after a category of languages that have received surprisingly little attention from major language-learning platforms.

"We didn't want to build another language-learning app that teaches the same ten languages everyone else is teaching," said the Mila team. "There are millions of people who want to learn Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and other languages, but the options available to them are limited. We saw an opportunity to build something better." And the idea appears to be catching on.

Mila has already started generating conversations on social media, with early users sharing their experiences and excitement about the app.

Posts from @emeneks, @pamilerin, and @thekenndubisi are among the early discussions around Mila on X.

The interest is particularly encouraging because the app is still in its early stages.

But there is more to Mila than the swipeable interface. Getting pronunciation right is a major challenge when teaching languages like Igbo and Yoruba. Tone, spelling and small differences in how a word is spoken can completely change its meaning.

Mila combines AI-powered speaking feedback with native-speaker recordings and human-reviewed learning content. Every published lesson goes through a review process, rather than relying entirely on AI-generated text and audio.

Users can listen to a phrase, record themselves saying it, compare their pronunciation with a native speaker, and try again.

The app also includes listening exercises, sentence-building challenges, vocabulary reviews, daily streaks, XP and progress tracking.

And while Mila is starting with Nigerian languages, the plan is much bigger.

Punjabi is next on the roadmap, with plans to reach learners in places like Canada and the United Kingdom. Other African and South Asian languages are expected to follow. The idea is to build one learning experience that can work across languages, whether someone is reconnecting with their family's language or learning something completely new.

Mila is also investing in the technology that makes all of this possible. As its language content and speech systems improve, the team plans to make some of those capabilities available to other developers building products for these languages. That could eventually mean better speech recognition, pronunciation assessment and language tools beyond Mila itself. For now, the focus is on getting more people learning, listening and speaking.

The app is available on Android, with iOS testing underway through Apple's TestFlight program.

And if you've ever wished you could learn Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa or another language without making it feel like homework, Mila might be exactly what you've been looking for.

About Mila

Mila is a mobile language-learning app that makes learning feel like scrolling through TikTok. It combines bite-sized lessons, AI-powered speaking practice, native-speaker-reviewed content, a searchable dictionary, and gamification to help people build real language skills in just a few minutes a day. Starting with Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and Nigerian Pidgin, Mila plans to expand to Punjabi and other underserved languages, making language learning more accessible to people around the world.

Press inquiries and partnerships: mila@tovaplatforms.com