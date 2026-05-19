Qoray launches national dealer-owned electric mobility franchise for last-mile transportation

Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited has launched its Dealer-Owned, Dealer-Operated (DODO) model, a scalable electric mobility initiative designed to accelerate clean last-mile transportation adoption while enabling local entrepreneurs to build infrastructure-backed mobility businesses across Nigeria.

The model allows independent dealers to own and operate electric tricycle fleets within their territories while leveraging Qoray’s integrated mobility platform, battery swap infrastructure, operational systems, and technology support.

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Under the structure, dealers make an upfront equity contribution of approximately ₦50 million to gain access to a financed mobility ecosystem with an estimated asset profile of about ₦177 million, including electric tricycles and supporting infrastructure. The balance of the infrastructure financing is provided through a bank-backed facility structured over two years and repaid through daily operational activity.

Unlike traditional dealership systems that focus primarily on product distribution, Qoray’s DODO model is designed as a long-term operational ecosystem that enables dealers to build recurring cashflow businesses through last-mile transportation and energy infrastructure operations.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to support Nigeria’s transition toward cleaner, more efficient urban mobility systems while creating economic opportunities at the community level.

“Our vision goes beyond deploying electric vehicles,” said Olabanjo Alimi, Founder and CEO of Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited. “We are building a decentralised last-mile mobility ecosystem that empowers local operators, expands access to clean transportation, creates green jobs, and drives sustainable economic participation across communities.”

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Qoray’s electric tricycles provide an alternative to conventional fuel-powered transport by significantly reducing fuel dependency and lowering operating costs for riders and fleet operators. Through its financing-enabled operating model, the company aims to lower entry barriers for transport entrepreneurs while enabling faster fleet expansion and infrastructure deployment.

The company is also assembling its electric vehicles locally in Nigeria, a strategy aimed at deepening local technical capabilities, supporting industrial development, and creating specialised skills across the electric mobility value chain.

​Beyond commercial returns, the DODO model is expected to create broader economic and social impact by supporting local entrepreneurship, improving rider income stability through lower operating costs, and expanding access to cleaner transportation alternatives.

By decentralising fleet ownership, the company believes more economic value can be retained within local communities while accelerating grassroots adoption of electric mobility.

The initiative also reflects a broader shift toward decentralised transportation and energy infrastructure models capable of supporting Africa’s rapidly urbanising population and growing demand for efficient last-mile mobility systems.

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As adoption of electric mobility accelerates globally, Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited is positioning itself at the intersection of clean transportation, decentralised infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth across Africa.

For partnership and dealer inquiries, please contact: dealers@qoraymobility.com

Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited is a clean mobility and energy company focused on delivering sustainable last-mile transportation and energy solutions across Africa

About Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited

Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited is a clean mobility and energy company focused on delivering sustainable last-mile transportation and energy solutions across Africa through electric vehicle innovation, smart infrastructure, energy systems, and strategic partnerships.

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