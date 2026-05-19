Anambra Government denies Soludo introduced new burial law banning cows, goats at funerals
Anambra State says reports about Soludo introducing a new burial law are false and misleading.
The government clarified that the only existing burial law is the Anambra Burial Law signed in 2019 by former governor Willie Obiano.
Officials denied claims that cows, goats and other condolence gifts were newly banned under the Soludo administration.
The Anambra State Government has denied reports claiming Governor Charles Soludo introduced a fresh burial law banning the use of cows, goats and other items during condolence visits and funeral ceremonies.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government described the reports circulating on social media and some news platforms as false and misleading.
According to the statement, no new burial law has been enacted under the Soludo administration, contrary to claims making rounds online.
PUBLIC NOTICE pic.twitter.com/FdgT4OSsTK— Anambra State New Media (@AnambraNewMedia) May 19, 2026
The statement, signed by Law Mefor, described the viral reports as “entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate act of misinformation.”
The government explained that the only existing law regulating burial activities in the state is the Anambra Burial/Funeral Ceremonial Control Law of 2019, which was signed into law by former governor Willie Obiano.
Authorities also clarified that many of the claims currently being shared online are not contained anywhere in the 2019 burial law.
Specifically, the government dismissed reports alleging that cows, goats and other items have been banned during condolence visits in Anambra communities.
The clarification comes after widespread reports quoted parts of the burial law, including provisions stating that, “No person shall give to the deceased person’s family, as a condolence gift, any item exceeding money, one jar of palm wine, one carton of beer and one crate of soft drinks.”
Other widely circulated sections also claimed that, “All burial and funeral ceremonies are now restricted to Saturdays only. Midweek (Monday to Friday) burials are prohibited. All burial ceremonies must be completed within one day.”
The state government, however, insisted that the reports were wrongly presented as newly introduced policies by Governor Soludo.
Officials also criticised some media organisations for publishing what they described as unverified information without proper fact-checking.
According to the government, the spread of false reports could create confusion, unnecessary tension and erode public trust.
Residents were urged to ignore the viral claims and rely only on official communication channels for accurate information regarding government policies and laws in the state.
The statement was issued on May 19, 2026, amid growing public debate over funeral practices and burial expenses in many parts of southeastern Nigeria.
The 2019 burial law itself was originally introduced to discourage extravagant funeral ceremonies and reduce financial pressure on families during burial rites.