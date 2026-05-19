No visa needed: Togo officially opens its borders to all African travellers

The Togolese government has scrapped visa requirements for nationals of all African countries, effective May 18, 2026, meaning Nigerians with a valid passport can now enter the country without applying for a visa in advance.

Togo has removed visa requirements for citizens of all African countries, including Nigerians.

African travellers can now stay in Togo visa-free for up to 30 days starting May 18, 2026.

Visitors must still complete an online pre-arrival registration before entering the country.

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The announcement came via the official X handle of Togo's Ministry of Security, signed by the ministry's head, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba.

Under the new policy, eligible African travellers can stay in Togo for up to 30 days without a visa, with the government describing the move as a commitment to Pan-African ideals and regional integration.

Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba

The government framed the decision within a wider Pan-African agenda, stating that it reaffirms Togo's attachment to "Pan-African ideals, continental solidarity, and community and African commitments relating to mobility and regional integration."

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Togo also positioned the move as part of an agenda of "openness, modernisation, and attractiveness" aimed at making the country "a regional hub for services, business, culture, and human exchanges at the heart of Africa."

There is, however, one step travellers cannot skip. Before arrival, visitors must register on the Togolese government's official travel portal at voyage.gouv.tg at least 24 hours before reaching the border.

Nigerians can now travel to Togo without applying for a visa in advance

The registration generates a travel slip that must be presented at entry points across land, air, and sea. The government has been clear that this pre-arrival formality remains mandatory regardless of the visa exemption.

Beyond the registration requirement, standard entry conditions still apply. Security checks, immigration screening, and public health requirements remain in place, and the waiver does not protect travellers who overstay or enter irregularly.

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All border agencies have been directed to implement the new policy immediately.

Lomé, Togo’s capital city

Togo's decision is part of a broader continental shift. Across Africa, more governments are moving to ease intra-African travel in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area's vision of freer movement of people and goods.