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Q1 Reflection Guide: Reset Now for a Stronger 2026

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:36 - 23 March 2026
Three months in, the initial New Year momentum has settled. What is left is a clearer picture: what is progressing, what has stalled, and what is being overlooked.
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Waiting until the end of the year to reflect often leads to missed opportunities. Now is the time to step back and evaluate how your time, energy, and focus have actually been spent. Are your efforts aligned with your goals, or have you been caught up in routines that feel productive but deliver little real progress?

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The past three months have already revealed your patterns: where you are consistent, where you hesitate, and where things tend to fall apart. Taking this seriously allows you to move from intention to direction, rather than repeating the same cycle with better wording.

It is also a chance to recognise progress that may not be immediately visible. Not every win is loud, but small shifts in discipline, skills, and structure often make the biggest difference over time. At the same time, being honest about what has not worked is what creates room for better decisions in the months ahead.

Because without a reset, the same patterns will continue to shape your outcomes.

[Find out your next steps]

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