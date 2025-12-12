Jeriq the Hussla, Odumodu Blvck, Duncan Mighty, and DJ Neptune set to ignite Life Lager’s 5-City Tour

#FeaturedPost

Life Lager is turning up the heat this festive season with two powerhouse events — the Eastern Machine Tour and the Life Xmas Concert, crafted to celebrate what defines the East: unshakable pride, cultural strength, and the vibrant spirit of our people.

The Eastern Machine Tour is a four-city experience powered by two of the East’s most celebrated trailblazers — Odumodu Blvck and Jeriq the Hussla. The tour kicks off in Abraka on December 11, moves to Enugu on December 14, storms Onitsha on December 30, and signs off in Abakaliki on January 3. Each city will experience the duo’s signature cultural flair, and hard-hitting sounds.

Running alongside the tour, Life Lager brings the celebrations to Port Harcourt with the maiden Life Xmas Concert — a high-energy celebration set for December 19, 2025, at the Polo Club, GRA. Designed as the “Concert of Concerts,” the event will unite music lovers, showcase eastern excellence, and create unforgettable moments of togetherness and pride.

Guests are in for memorable experiences featuring some of the nation’s most exciting talents. Odumodu Blvck will spark each city with his explosive stagecraft, while Jeriq delivers the raw, street sound that has made him a symbol of today’s eastern hustle spirit. At the Xmas Concert, Port Harcourt’s very own Duncan Mighty will take centre stage with his iconic sound. DJ Neptune, supported by ace hype men Jerry Shaffer and Tolu Daniels, will keep the atmosphere charged all night long.

These events build on the momentum of Life Lager’s Obiagu Campaign, a bold tribute to Igbo values and heritage. Obiagu honours our language, music, dance, fashion, and festivals — the elements that give our identity its timeless strength. The Eastern Machine Tour and the Life Xmas Concert deepen this commitment by creating spaces where entrepreneurs, professionals, hustlers, and proud sons and daughters of the East can gather to celebrate who they are — unapologetically and with pride.

Both events are major highlights in Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas calendar. With Life Lager, the smooth, refreshing continental beer that champions the pride in every expression of Eastern culture — setting the tone, Nigerians are invited to enjoy elevated December experiences rooted in culture, music, pride, and community.

Tickets for the Eastern Machine Tour are available at easternmachinetour.com while tickets for the Life Xmas Concert can be purchased at legendaryxmasconcert.com.

