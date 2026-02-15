The Truth Will Always Prevail: An Independent Examination of the Seating Controversy at Mrs Lucia Onabanjo's Burial

By Timothy Odedina

When I read stories in our contemporary media landscape, I don't always look away in despair—but I do pause. I pause because when lies are allowed to fly repeatedly, they eventually crystallise in the public mind as truth.

This is precisely the danger we face with the narrative currently circulating on social media regarding the burial service of the late Mrs Lucia Onabanjo, and specifically the alleged altercation involving former Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

I have taken it upon myself to conduct a thorough, dispassionate examination of what transpired at the Ijebu-Ode church service. I have read countless eyewitness accounts. I have scrutinised the videos circulating online.

I have listened to voices from both sides—supporters of former Governor Amosun and advocates of the current administration. And I have come to a conclusion that may unsettle those who have already made up their minds: what some are peddling as truth is, in fact, a fabrication of lies. Let us deal with the facts. From my careful observation of the seating arrangements as captured on video, a clear picture emerges. Senator Amosun was seated between the Deputy Governor of Ogun State and the seat occupied by the SSG.

In any properly organised government function, the Speaker of the House of Assembly sits beside the Deputy Governor. The seat Senator Amosun occupied was, by design and labelling, reserved for the Speaker. The question then becomes: why did a former Governor, a man well-acquainted with protocol and event organisation, sit in a seat clearly not designated for him? The answer, as I have pieced together from reliable sources, is simpler than the conspiracy theorists would have us believe.

I have obtained and verified the account of an aide to Senator Amosun who was present at the church as early as 8:14 a.m.—well before the service commenced. According to this aide, he met with the protocol officers and specifically informed them that "SIA and his amiable wife will be coming." The protocol team responded promptly, and seats were duly labelled for Senator Amosun and his wife next to those of former Governor Gbenga Daniel.

Let me quote the aide's own words: "Abi ooo. It would have been tougher if I had not appeared at the church earlier before they finished labelling those seats. Those Governor's Protocol officers were not giving the lists of the personalities that will come, but after I got there as early as 8:14am, I met with them, told them 'SIA' and his amiable wife will be coming. So, they immediately attended to me by putting SIA and Madam's next to Gbenga Daniel's seat. So, when Omisore arrived, he saw the name of SIA and never sat there but it was Daniel who told him to sit beside SIA and Madam."

This testimony is significant for two reasons. First, it confirms that seats were indeed reserved for Senator Amosun and his wife. Second, it reveals that Senator Amosun chose not to occupy those seats, despite being aware of their location. The decision to sit elsewhere was his own. What strikes me most in this saga is the divergence between the accounts emanating from Senator Amosun's camp and those being pushed by followers of former Governor Gbenga Daniel.

The Amosun supporters have been relatively measured and factual in their statements. They acknowledge that seats were provided, that protocol was followed, and that the issue was minor at best. In contrast, the narrative from what I will call the "OGD camp" has been sensational, inflammatory, and designed to portray Governor Dapo Abiodun and his SSG as power-hungry emperors who disrespect elders. This is not journalism; this is propaganda dressed in the garb of news reporting.

I understand that politics breeds passion. I understand that former Governor Daniel's supporters may have their own grievances and ambitions. But when sympathy for a political cause mutates into the wholesale fabrication of events, we must all step back and call it what it is: a disservice to the public. This entire episode teaches us something important about the state of our discourse. We have reached a point where an event can be witnessed by hundreds of people, recorded on video, and still be reported in ways that bear no resemblance to reality.

The reason is simple: some individuals are not interested in truth; they are interested in narratives that serve their political ends. For those who have read the various articles circulating online, I urge you to apply discernment. Ask yourself: whose account is consistent with the video evidence? Whose account relies on unnamed sources and dramatic language? Whose account admits facts even when they are inconvenient?