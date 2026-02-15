Protocol Over Politics: How a Late Arrival Sparked Drama at Ogun State Burial Service 

According to eyewitness accounts and official clarifications, Senator Amosun arrived after the service had begun.

In the solemn setting of a church in Ogun State, where tributes and quiet reflection were meant to define the day, a brief but avoidable disruption shifted attention from mourning to protocol. The burial service for the late Mrs. Lucia Onanbajo, a former First Lady remembered for her grace and service, drew an array of dignitaries, political leaders, and community elders. What should have remained a dignified farewell, however, became the subject of public debate following a seating disagreement involving former governor Ibikunle Amosun and the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Stripped of social media sensationalism, the episode offers a broader lesson about hierarchy, decorum, and the importance of respecting institutional order. State funerals are carefully choreographed affairs. Protocol officers had clearly divided the front rows into two sections: One side reserved for serving officials of the current administration, including Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Deputy Governor, Chief Judge, Speaker of the House of Assembly, and senior government functionaries.

The opposite side is designated for former governors and deputy governors, honouring their past service while preserving constitutional hierarchy. According to eyewitness accounts and official clarifications, Senator Amosun arrived after the service had begun. In the process, he took a seat reserved for the sitting Speaker of the House of Assembly, located within the section set aside for current office holders.

When the Speaker arrived and found his designated seat occupied, event organisers were forced to make quick adjustments, creating momentary confusion in what had been a meticulously arranged ceremony. At the centre of the viral clips circulating online is SSG Tokunbo Talabi, whose calm but firm clarification of seating arrangements has been variously interpreted.

Multiple accounts indicate that Talabi simply pointed out the seating structure: current officials on one side, former officials on the other. His intervention was corrective rather than confrontational. Observers present at the event note that Talabi’s role, as the chief administrative coordinator of the state government, includes safeguarding protocol at official functions. In that context, directing a dignitary to the appropriate section was viewed by some as a necessary defence of order rather than a personal slight.

Importantly, footage from the service shows other former leaders, including elder statesman Olusegun Osoba, seated according to the established arrangement, reinforcing that the structure was uniform, not selective. The controversy gained momentum after short video clips surfaced online, often accompanied by captions portraying a dramatic standoff. However, extended footage and official statements suggest a less theatrical reality: a protocol correction amid the logistical pressures of a high-profile event.

Sources emphasised that no shouting match occurred and that the situation was resolved without escalation. Nonetheless, the optics of the moment, particularly given Nigeria’s highly charged political landscape, amplified its significance. Though at its core a seating issue, the episode quickly took on political overtones. Amosun governed Ogun State from 2011 to 2019, while the current administration under Governor Abiodun has pursued its own policy direction.

Political transitions often carry residual tensions, and symbolic moments, even those as minor as seat placement, can become proxies for deeper rivalries. Analysts note that public events involving former and current office holders frequently test the delicate balance between honouring legacy and affirming present authority.

Beyond personalities, the incident highlights enduring principles of public service: 1. Protocol as Institutional Safeguard - Ceremonial order exists not to inflate egos but to prevent confusion and ensure fairness. In events involving constitutional offices, seating reflects hierarchy, not personal preference. 2. The Value of Punctuality- Arriving early to official functions allows dignitaries to be guided properly and avoids unnecessary disruption. In tightly scheduled state events, timing is critical. 3. De-escalation as Strength - Moments of tension can define leadership. By keeping the exchange brief and procedural, organisers prevented a potentially larger confrontation.

Good enough, Governor Abiodun’s administration has signalled a desire to move past the incident and refocus attention on governance. In the days following the burial, official communication emphasised unity, respect for institutions, and the need to avoid inflaming minor misunderstandings. For Ogun State, a political landscape shaped by influential past and present leaders, the episode serves as a reminder that public conduct matters. At solemn occasions especially, attention should remain fixed on the purpose of the gathering, not on personalities.

