Davido & Omah Lay’s ‘With You’ Is The Most Googled Song Lyrics in Nigeria

The end-of-the-year Google search results are in, confirming that Davido and Omah Lay’s ‘With You’ generated the most curiosity among listeners in 2025.

Davido and Omah Lay’s smash hit single ‘With You’ led to Nigerians frequently using Google to search for the lyrics, eager to sing along to what is effectively the Song of the Year. Released in April 2025 as part of Davido’s fifth album, ‘5ive,’ the song quickly became a fan-favourite due to its stimulating melodies and catchy lyrics, especially Omah Lay’s verse that has everyone straining their ears to understand him.



This curiosity to learn the lyrics to the song that dominated the charts and speakers propelled it to the top of the Google search list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catchy Lyrics Meets Captivating Melodies - The Story of ‘With You’

Not even Davido, Omah Lay, or ace producer Tempoe could have predicted the massive impact of their collaboration. Buried at the bottom of Davido’s fifth album, ‘5ive,’ the song almost did not make the album, yet it turned out to be by far the biggest song on the album and the leading contender for Song of the Year. How did this happen? ‘With You’ simply enjoyed the combination of factors that consistently help rocket songs to era-defining success.

A song is not automatically a hit just because it is good or meets the requirements of memorable lyrics and a catchy melody to score as an Afrobeats song. Consumers must willingly gravitate towards the song en masse and propel it to super-smash status. This is the story of ‘With You.’ The classic easy-to-digest Afrobeats lyrics and sticky Highlife-inspired melodies, which borrow from the iconic Bright Chimezie classic ‘Because of English,’ combined to create an anthem that the people embraced. Listeners handpicked the song as the single of choice, even though it was buried at the bottom of the album. The organic support and massive user-generated content created consumer-led marketing that propelled the song to smash-hit status.



READ MORE: The Song of the Year Is Not Debatable: It Belongs to Davido & Omah Lay

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which Song Lyrics Did Nigerians Google The Most In 2025?

Other songs that captured the attention of Nigerians include the viral gospel record ‘Oluwatosin’ by Keyz Ft. SteveHills. Late American rapper XXXTentacion’s music continues to enjoy commercial success as Nigerians Googled the lyrics to ‘Hope’ so much that it is third on the list.

Other Afrobeats songs that piqued the curiosity of listeners include Fido's smash hit ‘Joy Is Coming,’ Kunmie's viral TikTok hit ‘Arike,’ and Seyi Vibez's uptempo party-starter ‘Shaolin.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 10 Most Googled Lyrics In Nigeria In 2025