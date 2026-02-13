Tetracore Energy Group Launches 60,000 SCMD CNG Facility in Ogun State

Tetracore Energy Group (TEG) officially commissioned its newly completed 60,000 Standard Cubic Metres per Day (SCMD) Auto Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility in Ogere, Ogun State.

The company executed this project through its subsidiary, Tetracore CNG Solution Limited. As an integrated energy entity, TEG maintains a clear mandate to deliver sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. These efforts support industrial growth, energy security, and economic development in Nigeria and across the African continent.

The commissioning ceremony welcomed traditional leaders, community stakeholders, industry partners, and guests. This event marks a significant milestone in the continued investment of the company in the clean energy infrastructure of Nigeria.

TEG remains committed to expanding access to compressed natural gas as a cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative fuel for transportation and industrial use.

The facility occupies a strategic location along the Lagos-Ibadan industrial corridor. This position allows the station to serve commercial transport operators, logistics fleets, and manufacturers within Ogun State and neighbouring regions.

The project provides a cleaner energy option that reduces operating costs while supporting national emission reduction goals. With an installed capacity of 60,000 SCMD, the station possesses the ability to fuel more than 100 vehicles daily. This significantly improves fuel availability for mass transit systems, trucks, buses, and other commercial CNG-powered vehicles.

The project aligns directly with the gas utilisation and energy transition objectives of the Federal Government. By promoting domestic gas adoption, TEG reduces dependence on conventional fuels and encourages sustainable energy use across multiple sectors.

The Managing Director of Tetracore Energy Group described the project as a strategic investment during the event.

He stated, “The commissioning of this Auto CNG facility represents our unwavering commitment to delivering practical energy solutions that power businesses, lower transportation costs, and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.



This is not just a fueling station; it is critical infrastructure that supports cleaner mobility, industrial productivity, and long-term economic growth. At Tetracore Energy Group, we are proud to be playing a leading role in driving the nation’s transition to sustainable energy.”

The host community welcomed the development and commended the company for its inclusive approach. His Royal Highness Oba James Obafemi Saliu (Kankanbiina II), the Ologere of Ogere community, expressed appreciation for the investment.

He remarked, “This project brings development, employment, and opportunity to our people. We are pleased that Tetracore Energy Group has chosen Ogere as the home of this important clean energy initiative, and we look forward to the lasting benefits it will bring to our community.”

Elder Anthony Oyegunle, a respected community leader, also highlighted the economic value of the project.

He stated, “Beyond providing energy, this facility creates real opportunities for our youth and small businesses. It will generate jobs, stimulate commerce, and contribute to the overall growth of Ogere. We are proud to partner with an organization that prioritizes both development and community welfare.”