The Beauty Products We Reached for Again and Again in 2025

From glowy sunscreens to signature perfumes, here are the beauty products the Pulse Nigeria content team loved and couldn’t stop using in 2025.

One of my favourite pastimes is trying out new skincare and beauty products. Over the course of the year, it’s almost inevitable that you discover new holy grails, fall deeply in love with a few products, and quietly stop reaching for others that just don’t do it anymore.

So, in true end-of-year fashion, I decided to do a little Pulse Wrapped (beauty edition). Just like Spotify Wrapped, but instead of your most-streamed songs, it’s the skincare, makeup, body care, and perfumes that the Pulse Nigeria content team genuinely couldn’t put down in 2025. I asked around the newsroom, and what I got was a solid mix of cult favourites, affordable staples, and a few “once you try it, you’re hooked” products.

Here’s everything they loved and why.

1. Gloria Adesanya (Reporter)

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen

If there’s one thing Gloria is serious about, it’s sunscreen, and the Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence had her in a chokehold this year. She describes it as cooling, glowy, and incredibly lightweight, the kind of sunscreen you actually enjoy wearing.

Biore UV SPF 50+

What makes it stand out to her is its water-light texture that sinks in almost instantly without leaving any white cast. It keeps the skin feeling hydrated and moisturised, rather than greasy or heavy, which is a big win if you’re not a fan of traditional sunscreens. It’s one of those products that quietly becomes non-negotiable in your routine.

2. Precious Omolu (Reporter)

As someone who has dealt with oily, acne-prone skin and stubborn dark spots, Precious doesn’t hype products easily, so when she says this works, it works. The Trubiom Pigmentation Corrector Cream became her go-to for fading dark spots and evening out her skin tone without costing a fortune.

Conscious Chemist Trubiom Pigmentation Corrector Cream

Conscious Chemist Trubiom Pigmentation Corrector Cream

Formulated with proven brightening ingredients like tranexamic acid and azelaic acid, it targets uneven pigmentation at its root rather than just masking it. Used a few times a week (and always paired with sunscreen during the day), it helped her skin look clearer, brighter, and more balanced over time.

Ma’ Alaina Oil Perfume by Nabeel

Skincare wasn’t the only thing Precious obsessed over in 2025 because scents mattered just as much. Her standout fragrance of the year was Ma’ Alaina, a perfume oil from Arabian perfume house Nabeel.

Ma’ Alaina Oil Perfume by Nabeel

Perfume oils are known for being richer and longer-lasting than regular sprays, and this one fits the bill perfectly. It’s warm, feminine, and confident, the kind of scent that feels “boss chic” without trying too hard. With its notes of florals, citrus notes, and a deep, woody base, it’s the sort of fragrance that lingers beautifully and makes a statement without being overpowering.

4. Hillary Essien (Editor-in-Chief)

Hillary tried a single sample of this Korean ampoule and was immediately sold on it. In 2025, she focused heavily on protecting and strengthening her skin barrier, and this one product made a noticeable difference.

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

Skin 1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule

Formulated with Centella asiatica, it soothes irritated skin, supports healing, and improves overall skin health. According to her, it helped even out her skin tone and made her complexion look calmer and healthier overall. Simple, effective, and suitable for just about every skin type.

Between late nights and moving from one rave to another, Hillary needed makeup that wouldn’t betray her halfway through the night, and this mascara did just that. It stays put, doesn’t flake, and holds up impressively well no matter how long the night goes on.

Ruby Kisses Super Waterproof Mascara

Ruby Kisses Super Waterproof Mascara

Beyond its staying power, it also does what a mascara should: makes the lashes look fuller, longer and good enough to attract compliments. No smudging, no stickiness, just reliable performance.

6. Salem Ovokero (Content Creator)

When your job involves frequent makeup looks and content shoots, a solid cleanser is essential, and Salem swears by this NIVEA micellar water. If you’re unfamiliar, micellar water contains tiny cleansing molecules (micelles) that attract dirt, oil, and makeup, lifting them off the skin without harsh rubbing.

NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar Water

Nivea Perfect and Radiant Eventone 3 in 1 Micellar Water

This one removes even waterproof makeup gently, leaves no greasy residue, and refreshes the skin at the same time. It gets bonus points because the 400ml bottle lasts for months, which makes it an excellent value for money.

Salem proudly calls herself a “one-perfume girlie”, and Berries Weekend has been her signature scent for years. It’s one of those fragrances that instantly reminds you of someone, and if you smell it, you know Salem has just been there.

Berries Weekend Perfume

Berries Weekend

Light, fruity, and undeniably girly, it uses soft florals with fresh, sweet notes that feel playful and familiar. It’s easy to wear, not overpowering, and perfect for everyday use.

8. Ezinne Ndioyenma (Social Media Manager)

This toner earned its spot in Ezinne’s routine for one major reason, which is the visible glow it brings to the skin. Designed to gently exfoliate and brighten, it helps smooth the skin while improving overall radiance.

Skin by Zaron Ultimate Glow Brightening Toner

Skin by Zaron Ultimate Glow Brightening Toner

With ingredients like glycolic acid for mild exfoliation and alpha arbutin for brightening, it works to refine pores, even out skin tone, and restore balance. The result is skin that looks fresher, clearer, and healthier over time.

Ezinne’s body care pick proves that glow isn’t just for the face. This lotion deeply moisturises while helping to even out skin tone, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and luminous.

NIVEA Radiant Beauty Even Glow Body Lotion

Nivea Radiant and Beauty Even Glow Body Lotion

It absorbs well without feeling sticky and works especially well for anyone dealing with uneven body skin tone. Think consistent hydration with a subtle, healthy glow payoff.

10. Olamide Oshinaya (Project Manager)

Olamide keeps things exactly as this product’s name suggests: simple. His routine consists of two products from Simple. The refreshing face wash cleanses gently without stripping the skin, while the lightweight moisturiser hydrates without clogging pores. No unnecessary fragrance, no drama, just straightforward skincare that does its job.

Simple Kind to Skin Face Wash & Hydrating Light Moisturiser

SIMPLE Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer

11. Odunmorayo Ayobami (Me)

For someone with rosacea and sensitive skin, finding a moisturiser that doesn’t irritate or trigger breakouts is a big deal. This gel cream was a standout for me this year. It has a lightweight, gel-like texture that is soothing on the skin and absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

Purito Oat-In Calming Gel Cream

Purito Oat-In Calming Gel Cream

Formulated with oat extract and calming ingredients, it helps reduce redness while keeping the skin comfortable and hydrated, which is just what someone with sensitive skin needs.

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that beauty loyalty is earned, not forced. These are the products that survived Lagos heat, long workdays, late nights, content shoots, stress, glow-ups, and the occasional skincare betrayal. No fancy marketing gimmicks, just formulas that showed up and did what they promised.