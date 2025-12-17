'I Learned a Lot From Wizkid' - Ayra Starr Reveals Following Grammy Nomination

In a candid moment, the Grammy nominee opens up about learning the art of confidence from Afrobeats’ most iconic figure.

It’s one thing to collaborate with a legend. It’s another to leave the room changed by them. Ayra Starr has done both. At an intimate Grammy Museum spotlight in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 16, the MAVIN superstar reflected on the quiet masterclass in composure she picked up from Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid.

The 'Hot Body' singer, currently riding high on her second career Grammy nomination, did not mince words when describing the impact of the Starboy on her artistry.

Ayra Starr and Wizkid are nominated for the 2026 Grammys | Credit: Instagram

“Wizkid is a legend. We all know that. He is a living legend,” Starr told the audience during the A New York Evening With Ayra Starr programme.

"The first time I worked with him I couldn’t believe it. Then the second time, he was coming to my set. He was just so cool, so calm, so relaxed. He made me understand that confidence is not noise. He’s very calm as a human being, and very confident in his mission in this life and that made me learn a lot.”

The event wasn’t just a casual chat. The Celestial Being was present to celebrate her nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she is vying for Best African Music Performance for 'Gimme Dat,' her electrifying collaboration with Wizkid.

This marks her second nod from the Recording Academy, following her historic nomination for 'Rush' in the same category at the 66th ceremony.

From '2 Sugar' to Global Domination

Ayra Starr x Wizkid | Credit: Instagram

The creative chemistry between Ayra Starr and Wizkid has quietly become one of the most culturally significant alliances in modern Afropop. Their story began with '2 Sugar' from Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego (2022), a silky duet that topped the TurnTable Top 100 at No. 1.

Their latest collaboration, 'Gimme Dat,' has only deepened that narrative. The track earned them a Grammy nod and remains in heavy continental rotation, reinforcing Wizkid’s enduring command of the ecosystem.

Ayra Starr x Wizkid | Credit: Instagram

Even as new stars flood the scene, his grip hasn’t loosened. Wizkid closed out 2025 as Nigeria’s most-streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music, with his 2024 album Morayo emerging as the country’s most-streamed album. It’s a quiet flex that proves his oft-quoted mantra: confidence doesn’t need volume.

Afrobeats icon Wizkid | Credit: Getty

And he’s far from coasting. With a joint EP alongside Asake, Real Vol. 1, scheduled for release later this month, Wizkid is once again positioning himself ahead of the curve. For Ayra Starr, learning from a figure who can simultaneously mentor the next generation and outsell them is inspiring.

A New York State of Mind

Ayra Starr | Instagram

The news of her creative evolution comes just weeks after Ayra Starr confirmed a major lifestyle shift: her permanent relocation from Lagos to New York City.

theeee ayra starr arrives to her @GRAMMYMuseum performance in NYC 😍 pic.twitter.com/IzJyDjqmBX — Ayra Starr Central (@ayrastarr360) December 17, 2025

The singer confirmed the news during a candid interview on Hot 93.7FM’s Buck N Regg.

While revealing that her spirit has always belonged to the Big Apple, the entertainer said she made the move just under two months ago. “I live in New York now, I officially moved in less than two months ago,” she said in November 2025.

“I no longer live in Nigeria, I am now living in New York officially.”



-Ayra Starr pic.twitter.com/Skk7feGXsE — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) November 24, 2025

“I’m always in New York regardless, it reminds me so much of Lagos. There are many Nigerians here, so it feels like home.”