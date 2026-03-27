PUBG MOBILE celebrates 8 years with major version 4.3 update and global community events

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has launched its highly anticipated Version 4.3 Update, marking its biggest anniversary celebration yet.

Running from March 12 to May 10, 2026, the update introduces new gameplay experiences, global collaborations, and exclusive incentives designed to celebrate eight years of community, competition, and evolution.

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At the heart of the update is the Evolving Universe themed mode, a cosmic transformation of the battlegrounds across Erangel, Livik, and Miramar, featuring revamped urban areas, spacetime distortions, dynamic rail mechanics, and new racing gameplay. Players can also take on parachute challenges for rewards, while five new passive skill specialisations and an Energy Rank system (Rank C, B, A, or S) unlock Temporal Vaults with themed loot, adding depth and personalization to gameplay.

To mark its 8th Anniversary, PUBG MOBILE introduces the brand concept, “For Every #1,” celebrating players’ individual journeys and milestones. From March 12, players gain exclusive early access to “LEAN (PUBG MOBILE 2026 Theme Song)” by OneRepublic. The update also delivers a range of time-bound rewards, including the RPA18 Royale Pass (March 15 – May 15) available at a discounted 60 UC (down from 720 UC), with total rewards worth up to 80,000 UC.

Anniversary events roll out across key dates, starting with the Mythic Forge Anniversary Event on March 12, offering up to 50% discounts, followed by the Special Collaboration Set on March 13 and themed frames and avatars from March 20. The celebration peaks on March 27, when players can log in for exclusive rewards and a special anniversary show. Players can also collect card sets to unlock milestone items, including a free upgradable Splendid Assault firearm finish and exclusive Holo Cards.

Beyond the game, PUBG MOBILE is hosting large-scale global events. On March 27, the flagship 8th Anniversary Carnival will take place at the Grand Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, featuring music, esports, and live performances. The same day, Türkiye will host a dedicated gala, with offline viewing parties in major cities and large-scale citywide activations. From March 28–29, the “8EYOND THE CIRCLE” Festival in Surabaya, Indonesia, will showcase exhibitions, gameplay zones, and a record-attempt drone show.

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Version 4.3 also brings major collaborations, including MrBeast, launching March 12, with an exclusive hoodie, themed vaults, and in-game access to his latest video. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen returns from March 13 to April 12, featuring fan-favourite characters like Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo, alongside new additions such as Ryomen Sukuna and Suguru Geto, with themed items and rewards unlockable through gameplay.

Additional updates span core modes, including World of Wonder’s $10 million creator program and the WOW DASH competition with a $100,000 prize pool starting March 19, alongside upgrades to Classic Mode, Metro Royale: Chapter 31, and Home Mode.

PUBG MOBILE celebrates 8 years with major version 4.3 update and global community events

As the celebrations draw to a close, PUBG MOBILE will spotlight competitive gaming in Africa with the PMGO Africa Finals on May 9–10, 2026, where top teams will compete for a $22,000 prize pool and a chance to make their mark on the global stage.

Available until May 10, 2026, the Version 4.3 Update stands as one of PUBG MOBILE’s most expansive releases yet, blending innovation, entertainment, and community celebration into a single experience. Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store .

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