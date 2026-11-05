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Catholic priest stuns wedding guests by revealing he once dated the bride

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:12 - 05 November 2026
Filipino priest Father Roniel Sulit revealed that the bride at the wedding was his former girlfriend.
A Filipino Catholic priest surprised wedding guests after revealing during his homily that he once dated the bride. Father Roniel Sulit joked about stopping the ceremony before wishing the couple a happy marriage.
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  • Filipino Catholic priest Father Roniel Sulit revealed that the bride, Maria Korina, was his former girlfriend during her wedding.

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  • He joked about stopping the wedding, leaving guests laughing and applauding.

  • The priest said they had moved on and wished Korina and her husband a happy marriage.

Imagine standing before a congregation on your wedding day, only for the priest delivering your wedding homily to announce that he once dated you.

That was exactly what happened when a Filipino Catholic priest, Father Roniel Sulit, found himself addressing the congregation at the wedding of his former girlfriend, Maria Korina, in Batangas, Philippines.

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Rather than keep their romantic history a secret, Sulit left wedding guests laughing and applauding when he revealed that the bride was once his girlfriend.

The unusual encounter happened at the Parish of Sto. Niño de Lipa in December 2021, where Sulit delivered the homily during Korina's wedding to her groom, Manuel.

The priest admitted that he was unusually nervous about the occasion, despite having attended and conducted numerous weddings.

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"I have wed many couples, but today I am trembling and sweating profusely," he told the congregation before dropping the revelation.

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"Korina is my ex-girlfriend," he announced, prompting laughter and applause from the wedding guests.

Apparently aware of how awkward the revelation could sound, Sulit quickly joked that he had no intention of stopping the wedding.

"Stop the wedding! I'm not going to shout that," he said, referring to the dramatic scenes often seen in romantic films.

Sulit explained that he and Korina had met when they were younger because they both served at the church.

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Their relationship eventually ended, and they went on to pursue different paths. Sulit became a priest, while Korina found love with Manuel.

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The priest revealed that Korina had actually informed him about her engagement through Facebook Messenger, sending him a picture of her engagement ring. She even joked that her wedding would give him fresh content for his YouTube vlog.

Before the wedding, Sulit also asked Korina whether she was happy about marrying Manuel.

According to him, she said she was extremely happy and believed Manuel's arrival in her life was God's doing.

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Making it clear that he had no hard feelings about their past, Sulit told the congregation that they had both moved on.

"The past is past. That was a long time ago, and now we each have our own lives. I am now a priest, and today Korina is getting married," he said.

He ended his message by wishing the couple a happy marriage and reminding them that God should remain at the centre of their union.

The wedding video attracted widespread attention online, with viewers amused by the priest's unexpected confession.

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However, the attention eventually became overwhelming, and Sulit and Korina decided to step away from the publicity. His original YouTube vlog was subsequently deleted.

What began as an unusually awkward reunion became a memorable wedding moment, proving that sometimes an ex can show up at your wedding and still wish you nothing but happiness.

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