'I GOT A GIRL PREGNANT': Man recalls embarrassing punishment parents gave him outside popular supermarket

A Nigerian man known on X as Boardman has recounted how his parents forced him to stand outside a SPAR supermarket in 2020 holding a sign that announced he got a girl pregnant. The story resurfaced online, drawing wide social media reaction.

A Nigerian man known as Boardman has revealed how his parents made him stand outside a SPAR supermarket with a sign announcing that he got a girl pregnant in 2020.

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The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage after four months, leaving him devastated.

His story resurfaced after an X user asked about the origin of his display name, prompting reactions and a subsequent appeal for privacy.

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after recalling how his parents made him stand outside a SPAR supermarket in 2020 with a sign publicly announcing that he had got a girl pregnant.

The man, identified as Jabor and popularly known as Boardman on X, shared the story while responding to a question about the origin of his unusual display name.

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On November 3, 2026, an X user, Somtochukwu Evans, asked people to share the stories behind their display names.

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Responding, Boardman explained that his nickname came from an incident in 2020, when his parents made him carry a board to a SPAR supermarket with the inscription: "I GOT A GIRL PREGNANT AND THIS IS MY PUNISHMENT."

The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage after four months. Boardman was reportedly devastated by the loss and broke down in tears.

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Although the incident was initially a painful experience, the photograph of his unusual punishment later became associated with his online identity, earning him the nickname Boardman.

His revelation attracted mixed reactions, with some social media users finding his parents' punishment amusing while others questioned the decision to publicly embarrass him.

As the post gained attention, Boardman returned to address the growing reactions. In a follow-up post on November 3, he said he had not expected the story to attract so much attention.

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He described his parents as the best and appealed to social media users to respect his privacy, particularly for the well-being of the girl involved and the child.