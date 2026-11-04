Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez gifts his father a second multi-million naira house

Singer Seyi Vibez has gifted his father a new house.

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This is the second house the musician is gifting his dad after first building him a house in 2023.

2026 has been a year of big purchases for the star, who recently splurged thousands of dollars on a diamond chain.

In a post on his Instagram page on November 4, 2026, Seyi Vibez shared a clip of the new multi-million-naira apartment he gifted his father. In the video, the musician was in front of a large story building, accompanied by his father and associates.

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This is the second house the musician is gifting his dad after first building him a house in 2023, shortly after gaining mainstream success. With the latest gift, the musician joins award-winning superstar Asake and actress Regina Daniels as celebrities who have bought multi-million-dollar gifts for their parents in 2026. Earlier in the year, Asake bought his mother a 500 million naira Mercedes AMG SUV and his father a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Regina Daniel also gifted her mother a new SUV.

2026 has been a year of big purchases for Seyi Vibez, who recently splurged tens of millions on a new diamond chain to mark the release of his new album 'Swaguu'. The chain features a mother-and-son medallion made out of 280 carats of natural VS1 white diamonds and more than 1,600 grams of 18-karat white gold.

The chain is the latest in his collection of luxury jewellery, which includes a large diamond-crusted pendant with a screen. His luxury purchases extend to his car collection, which includes a Lamborghini Urus he purchased in 2024 and in 2025 he added a Ferrari to his collection.

His latest gift for his dad comes weeks after the release of his new project 'Swaguu', which is executive produced by Burna Boy, his 9th solo project since he broke into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single 'Chance,' which he followed up with the debut LP 'Billion Dollar Baby'.

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