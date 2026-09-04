50 K-dramas to watch based on your mood, from butterflies and revenge to ugly crying

50 K-dramas to watch based on your mood, from butterflies and revenge to ugly crying

50 K-dramas to watch based on your mood, from butterflies and revenge to ugly crying

Your next K-drama binge depends on your mood. From butterflies and revenge to ugly crying, here are 50 Korean dramas to add to your watchlist.

Don't know what K-drama to watch next? Here are 50 picks for every mood, from swoony romance and hilarious comedies to revenge thrillers and emotional tearjerkers.

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Whether you want butterflies, heartbreak, fantasy or a drama you cannot stop watching, there is a Korean series on this list for you.

The list provides plenty of options, from beloved classics for long-time fans to newer K-dramas for newer fans.

You know the feeling: you finish a K-drama you absolutely loved and don’t know what to do next with your life.

You decide to watch another series immediately, so you open Netflix and then spend the next 30 minutes scrolling through options without choosing anything because you are overwhelmed with too many enticing options.

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You don’t have to stress anymore. Instead of endlessly scrolling and wasting precious time, we have matched 50 dramas to 14 very specific moods.

Whether you want butterflies, revenge, ugly crying or simply an excuse to stay in bed all weekend, there is probably a K-drama for you.

If you want romance that will consume your life

Crash Landing on You

1. Crash Landing on You

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A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls for a military officer who risks everything to protect her. Expect romance, comedy, danger and the kind of chemistry that makes you forget your own dating life exists.

2. Queen of Tears

A married couple whose relationship appears to be falling apart is forced to confront what they really mean to each other. It is glamorous, funny and devastating in equal measure.

3. Lovely Runner

A devoted fan gets the impossible chance to travel back in time and save the celebrity she loves from a tragic fate. If you like romance with time travel, music and emotional chaos, start here.

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4. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A big-city dentist moves to a seaside village and keeps running into its annoyingly charming local handyman. It is warm, funny and perfect when you want romance without too much drama.

If you want something beautiful that will emotionally destroy you

When Life Gives You Tangerines

5. When Life Gives You Tangerines

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Set across decades and generations on Jeju Island, this complex and heartbreaking story follows Ae-sun and Gwan-sik through love, family, hardship and changing times. Netflix describes it as a journey through the “four seasons of life”, and its 2025 global success makes it one of the top rated recent K-dramas.

6. My Mister

Two deeply exhausted people, each struggling with life in different ways, gradually find comfort and understanding in each other. It is calm, mature and very relatable.

7. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

A teenage fencer chasing her dreams meets a young man whose life has fallen apart. Their relationship grows alongside their ambitions, friendships and disappointments.

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8. Youth of May

Set during the turbulent events of 1980, this romance follows two young people whose lives collide at a dangerous moment in Korean history. Beautiful, romantic and absolutely not emotionally safe. Keep a roll of tissue closeby.

If you want revenge and absolutely no forgiveness

The Glory

9. The Glory

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A woman spends years planning revenge against the classmates who brutally bullied her as a teenager. It’s cold, calculated and extremely satisfying that you may find yourself cheesing at the end

10. Vincenzo

Vincenzo is when dark comedy marries revenge. A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Seoul and takes on a corrupt conglomerate using methods that are considerably less conventional than those of ordinary lawyers.

11. Marry My Husband

After discovering her husband is having an affair with her best friend, a terminally ill woman gets a second chance at life and decides to rewrite her future. Naturally, revenge is part of the plan, but the romance thickens the plot.

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12. Taxi Driver

A secret organisation offers revenge services to victims who have been failed by the justice system. Each case brings a new target and another satisfying takedown.

If you want a thriller that will make you suspect everyone

Flower of evil

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13. Flower of Evil

A detective begins investigating a series of murders without realising the case may lead directly to her seemingly perfect husband. (Did I almost give you a spoiler? Gasps)

14. Beyond Evil

Two detectives become obsessed with an old murder case while questioning whether the killer is closer than anyone realises. It’s nerve-wracking, slow-burning, atmospheric and psychologically intense.

15. Mouse

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A rookie police officer becomes entangled in a horrifying serial-killer case that raises unsettling questions about evil, morality and human nature.

16. Signal

A mysterious walkie-talkie allows a detective in the present to communicate with a detective from the past. Together, they attempt to solve cases that should have remained unsolved.

If you want something so addictive you will forget to sleep

Moving

17. Moving

Teenagers discover that they have inherited extraordinary abilities from their parents, while powerful people try to uncover their secrets. It combines superheroes, romance, family and action surprisingly well.

18. Little Women

Three sisters become entangled with one of South Korea's most powerful families after discovering a mysterious fortune. Stylish, suspenseful and increasingly unhinged.

19. The Penthouse

Three wealthy families living in a luxury apartment complex become trapped in a cycle of ambition, betrayal, revenge and murder. Subtle it is not. Addictive? Absolutely.

20. Reborn Rich

A loyal employee of a powerful conglomerate is murdered and mysteriously reborn as the youngest grandson of the very family he served. He decides to use his second life to take them down from within.

If you want butterflies, blushing and kicking your feet wildly in the air

Business Proposal

21. True Beauty

A bullied teenager becomes famous at school after mastering makeup but fears that her classmates will discover what she really looks like.

22. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

A talented young weightlifter navigates university, friendship and first love. Sweet, funny and one of the easiest dramas to recommend when you need something comforting.

23. Business Proposal

A woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to discover that the man sitting opposite her is her company's CEO. Things become even more complicated when he decides he wants to marry her.

24. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A successful vice chairman is shocked when his long-time secretary announces that she wants to resign. His solution? Convince her to stay, while slowly realising that his feelings may be much more complicated.

If you want magic, monsters and people who definitely aren't normal

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)

25. Alchemy of Souls

A powerful sorceress trapped in another person's body becomes involved with a privileged young man training to change his destiny. Magic, romance, sword fights and political intrigue make this a proper fantasy binge.

26. Goblin

An immortal goblin searching for his human bride crosses paths with a grim reaper and a young woman who may be the key to ending his centuries-long existence.

27. Hotel Del Luna

A mysterious hotel serves ghosts who have unfinished business before they move on. Its beautiful visuals, supernatural stories and romance make it a fan favourite.

28. Tale of the Nine-Tailed

A supernatural fox spirit who has lived for centuries becomes involved with a television producer while confronting enemies from his past.

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If you want to laugh until you forget your problems

Mr Queen

29. Welcome to Waikiki

Three friends run a struggling guesthouse while constantly finding themselves in ridiculous situations. Chaos is the fourth main character and the relationship’s glue.

30. Mr Queen

A modern-day chef's soul mysteriously ends up inside the body of a Joseon queen. Imagine the soul of a feminist ending up in the body of a submissive wife in an 1807 setting. Wild, right?

That’s precisely the vibe. It’s quite an absurd comedy that will having laughing your lungs out at 3 a.m.

31. Gaus Electronics

Employees at a chaotic electronics company navigate romance, workplace rivalries and the daily disasters of having coworkers you did not choose. If you work in corporate, you will find this extremely enjoyable.

If you want a historical drama but don't want to be bored

My Dearest

32. Mr Sunshine

Born in Korea and raised in America, a U.S. Marine officer returns home and falls for a noblewoman during a time of major political upheaval.

33. My Dearest

Set during wartime, two people in love are constantly pulled apart by circumstances outside their control. It's a grand, deeply emotional romantic drama.

34. The Red Sleeve

A court lady determined to preserve her independence catches the attention of a future king who wants her to become his royal concubine. Their love comes with a painful price.

If you want friendship, family and the feeling of being young again

Reply 1988

35. Reply 1988

Five friends grow up together in the same Seoul neighbourhood while their families become almost inseparable. Romance is part of it, but family and friendship are the real heart of the story.

36. Hospital Playlist

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate work, relationships, family and adulthood. The drama is warm, funny and addictive.

37. Twinkling Watermelon

A musically gifted teenager travels back to the past and meets his own father as a teenager. What follows is a beautiful story about music, friendship, family and understanding your parents as people.

38. Prison Playbook

A famous baseball player lands in prison and has to adjust to an entirely different world. Beneath the comedy are surprisingly touching stories about friendship, family and second chances.

If you want strong women who don't need rescuing

My Name

39. My Name

After her father's murder, a determined young woman infiltrates the police under the direction of a powerful crime boss to find his killer.

40. Hyena

Two fiercely competitive lawyers will do almost anything to win their cases, even when their professional rivalry becomes complicated by attraction.

41. Queenmaker

A crisis strategist uses her considerable political skills to turn a human-rights lawyer into Seoul's next mayor while taking on a powerful corporate family. The drama also has a revenge plot.

If you want school drama that’s far removed from your reality

Weak Hero Class 1

42. Weak Hero Class 1

A seemingly fragile but exceptionally intelligent student uses his brain to fight against school bullies and violence. It is short, intense and much darker than the average school drama.

43. Weak Hero Class 2

The story continues as the protagonist enters a new school and finds himself caught in another brutal battle against violence. Both seasons were major Netflix performers in 2025.

44. The Heirs

A group of wealthy high school students navigate family expectations, privilege, friendship and complicated romance. Classic K-drama excess in its purest form.

If you are a fan of doctors, action and a ‘lirru’ bit of romance

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

45. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

A talented trauma surgeon arrives at a struggling hospital determined to build a world-class trauma centre. It combines high-pressure medical cases with comedy and action. The series drew 34 million Netflix views in the first half of 2025.

46. Resident Playbook

Young OB-GYN residents struggle with demanding work, friendships, romance and the reality of becoming doctors. It was among the higher-rated Korean dramas of 2025 on MyDramaList.

If you want something newer to put on your watchlist

47. Boyfriend on Demand

BLACKPINK's Jisoo stars as a busy webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating service and encounters a series of seemingly perfect boyfriends. The catch is that her real-life work rival may be becoming more interesting than the fantasy.

48. My Royal Nemesis

A Joseon-era woman is transported into the body of a modern actress and becomes entangled with a chaebol heir. It combines historical fantasy, romance and the ever-popular enemies-to-lovers trope.

49. We Are All Trying Here

From the writer behind My Mister and My Liberation Notes, this 2026 slice-of-life romance follows people dealing with disappointment, ambition and the possibility of finding hope again. It's for viewers who prefer character-driven stories to elaborate twists.

50. No Tail to Tell

Lovely Runner star Kim Hye-yoon takes on a completely different role as a gumiho who enjoys being immortal and has no desire to become human until she meets a narcissistic footballer. It is a fantasy romance with a playful twist.

So, what should you watch this weekend?

If you still cannot decide, let your mood choose for you.

Want to fall in love? Start with Crash Landing on You.

Want to cry? Put on When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Want revenge? The Glory.

Want to be unable to predict anything? Flower of Evil.

Want butterflies? Lovely Runner.

Want something funny? Mr Queen.

Want fantasy? Alchemy of Souls.

Want action? Moving.

Want friendship and comfort? Reply 1988.

Want something new? Try Boyfriend on Demand or No Tail to Tell.

Whether you need romance, revenge, or want to cry until you feel better, or you just need 16 episodes of cuties making terrible decisions, there is a K-drama for that.

Now, you may be wondering why your fave isn’t on the list. Well, there are simply too many great K-dramas to recommend in one list.