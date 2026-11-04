Miracle in Oshodi as pregnant woman gives birth inside Lagos public bus

Miracle in Oshodi as pregnant woman gives birth inside Lagos public bus

Miracle in Oshodi as pregnant woman gives birth inside Lagos public bus

A pregnant woman unexpectedly gave birth inside a public bus in Oshodi, Lagos, sparking viral reactions on social media as passengers rallied to help.

A pregnant woman reportedly went into labour and delivered her baby inside a public bus in Oshodi, Lagos.

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The incident was shared on X on November 3, 2026.

Nigerians reacted with a mixture of humour, prayers and concerns about healthcare accessibility.

Image caption:A pregnant woman reportedly gives birth inside a public bus in Oshodi, Lagos.

An unidentified pregnant woman has reportedly given birth to a baby inside a public bus in Oshodi, Lagos, in an unexpected moment that has attracted reactions from Nigerians on social media.

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Pregnant Woman Reportedly Gives Birth Inside Public Bus along Oshodi, Lagos https://t.co/3kmj5yldTT — OVA TV MEDIA📡 (@ovatvofficial) November 3, 2026

The incident was shared on X by Nigeria Stories on November 3, 2026. According to the post, the woman went into labour while inside the bus and safely delivered her baby.

"What a moment in Oshodi, Lagos! A pregnant woman went into labour and safely delivered her baby right inside a public bus. Lagos people never fail to show up for one another," the post read.

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The account also wished the mother and her newborn a smooth recovery.

The unusual delivery has prompted a mixture of emotional, humorous and serious reactions from Nigerians, with some celebrating the birth while others used the opportunity to highlight concerns about healthcare access.

One X user, PUFF BABY, jokingly suggested a name for the newborn, writing, "The pikin name na Oshodi be that."

Another user, ProudlyOK, described the birth as "a living miracle", adding, "Awesome God!"

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However, not everyone focused on the joyful side of the incident. M.O.O.O. questioned the state of healthcare accessibility in Nigeria, arguing that unaffordable healthcare and inaccessible hospitals could turn childbirth into a life-threatening struggle.

"When healthcare becomes unaffordable, and hospitals become inaccessible, even childbirth turns into a life-threatening struggle. This is a damning failure of governance," the user wrote.