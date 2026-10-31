From Italy to Lagos: 7 celebrity weddings that made 2026 a year of unforgettable celebrations

From grand traditional ceremonies in Lagos and Warri to romantic destination vows in Malta and Italy, 2026 was packed with unforgettable celebrity weddings featuring top music stars, actors, and lifestyle influencers.

From destination ceremonies in Europe to lavish traditional weddings in Lagos and intimate vow exchanges in New York, celebrities gave fans plenty to talk about. Beyond the romance, the celebrations also delivered memorable fashion statements, star-studded guest lists, musical performances, and extraordinary wedding gifts.

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The year has brought together singers, actors, influencers, and fashion entrepreneurs whose weddings reflected different expressions of love, personal style, and celebration. Here are seven Nigerian celebrity unions that stood out in 2026.

Zlatan and Davita Lamai

Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile joined the league of married artistes when he celebrated his traditional wedding to his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, on October 24 in Lagos.

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The ceremony marked a public celebration of a relationship that had largely remained private despite the couple's years together and the arrival of their two sons.

The wedding attracted several entertainment personalities, with singer Davido taking up the role of one of Zlatan's groomsmen. Other notable guests included Teni, 9ice, Small Doctor, Bella Shmurda, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and music executive Soso Soberekon.

The celebrations continued beyond the wedding venue, with billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu among those who sent gifts to the newlyweds. Zlatan later shared photographs of personalised envelopes from the businessman, with handwritten messages including "Zlatan, well done", "Our wife" and "Congrats".

READ MORE: Singer Zlatan shows off wedding gifts from billionaire Tony Elumelu

L.A.X and Ella

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Singer L.A.X and his longtime partner, Emmanella, popularly known as Ella, took their love beyond Nigeria with a stylish civil wedding in Malta.

The couple held their civil ceremony in September following their engagement earlier in the year and traditional wedding in Nigeria.

The destination celebration gave fans a glimpse of their understated approach to bridal fashion. Ella wore an ivory corseted gown with a sculptural bolero jacket and a flowing veil, while L.A.X opted for a custom black velvet suit.

Peller and Jarvis

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Content creators Peller and Jarvis turned their wedding into a major entertainment spectacle.

The influencer couple's traditional wedding in August attracted attention not only for its lavish arrangements but also for its unusually large online audience.

More than 50,000 virtual guests joined the celebration across YouTube and Twitch, as the couple opened their special day to fans around the world.

The ceremony featured several entertainment personalities, including Femi Kuti, Cute Abiola, Isbae U, Kamo State and Adeola Diadem.

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However, the wedding gifts became another major talking point. One of Peller's international fans, Gregory, presented him with $20,000 ahead of the ceremony.

The couple also received an extraordinary gift from Delta businessman and billionaire Mohammed Ochacho, who presented them with a mansion reportedly worth ₦400 million in Abuja. Ochacho disclosed that his children inspired the gesture.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Dr Akin Faminu and his partner, Kiky Festus, brought together fashion, culture and family for their elaborate wedding celebrations.

The couple's wedding journey included a civil ceremony on April 13, followed by their traditional wedding in Lagos on September 5.

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Their traditional wedding, celebrated under the hashtag #HookedOnTheFaminus, became a major fashion moment, with the couple embracing multiple outfit changes that reflected their cultural backgrounds.

Kiky appeared in a series of custom creations, including a gold brocade gown with elaborate beadwork, a heritage-inspired outfit made with vintage Nigerian postage stamp prints and a dramatic purple outfit. Akin complemented her looks with equally detailed traditional outfits.

Their celebration also brought together family members and guests from different cultural backgrounds, with the couple's wardrobe serving as a showcase of Nigerian fashion and heritage.

Soso Soberekon and Princess Ebiere

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Music executive and businessman Soso Soberekon celebrated his marriage to Princess Ebiere of the Gbaramatu Kingdom in a lavish traditional wedding in Warri, Delta State, on July 25.

The celebration attracted an impressive gathering of entertainment personalities, business figures, traditional chiefs and dignitaries.

Music became one of the biggest highlights of the occasion, with 2Baba taking the stage to serenade the couple with his hit song 'African Queen'. Soso led his bride onto the dance floor during the performance and showered her with foreign currency.

Timi Dakolo also delivered a romantic performance of his wedding favourite, 'Iyawo Mi', giving the newlyweds another memorable moment.

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Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson

Lifestyle influencer Simi Sanya and video producer Femi Dapson made their union official with a civil wedding on February 18.

The couple, who had already attracted attention with their romantic introduction ceremony in 2025, brought a vintage touch to their civil wedding.

Simi opted for a short white bridal gown with delicate lace details, a high neckline and puffed sleeves. She completed the look with retro-inspired curls which gave her appearance a distinct 1950s influence.

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Femi complemented his bride in a beige double-breasted suit, paired with a matching tie and brown leather shoes.

Their wedding came just days after Femi publicly declared his love for Simi through romantic messages displayed on digital billboards in Lekki, Lagos, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Jide Kene Achufusi and Ifeoma

Nollywood actor Jide Kene Achufusi, popularly known as Swanky JKA, also celebrated a major personal milestone when he married his partner, Ifeoma, in April.

The actor and his bride held their white wedding in Milan, Italy, on April 12, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

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Jide looked dapper in a white tailcoat, black trousers and bow tie, while Ifeoma wore a heavily beaded white lace wedding gown and veil.

The wedding followed the actor's pre-wedding announcement, which introduced fans to his bride and generated excitement among his colleagues and admirers.

A month after the ceremony, Jide offered a glimpse into his experience as a newly married man with a playful social media post.

"A whole Husband Man; e still dey shock me sometimes o,

Especially when she calls me Daddy 😂

Been so wrapped in Love across different time zones and I’m not yet tired 😍."

His post captured the excitement of adjusting to married life and offered fans a personal glimpse into the actor's new chapter.