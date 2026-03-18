A Year of Impact: Pressdia Expands Global Press Release Access for African Companies

Pressdia, Africa’s digital PR marketplace for press release distribution, marks its first year of expanding media access and visibility for African businesses

Pressdia, Africa’s digital PR marketplace for press release distribution, marks its first year of expanding media access and visibility for African businesses

Pressdia, Africa’s digital PR marketplace for press release distribution, marks its first year of expanding media access and visibility for African businesses.

Since launching in 2025, the platform has helped more than 1,000 businesses publish announcements across over 20,000 media outlets with a potential reach exceeding 800 million readers worldwide.

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Built by Laerryblue Media , an African PR and reputation management agency, Pressdia was created to simplify press release distribution for founders, startups, and organizations across Nigeria and the wider African market.

For many growing companies, press release distribution in Nigeria has historically been difficult. Businesses often faced unclear pricing, slow approval timelines, and limited access to established publications.

Pressdia was designed to remove these barriers through a digital PR marketplace that allows businesses to submit and distribute press releases quickly and transparently.

Instead of navigating lengthy traditional PR processes, companies can publish announcements within 24 hours, improving how organizations gain credible media coverage and online visibility.

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According to Olanrewaju Alaka , CEO of Laerryblue Media: “Too many founders have powerful stories but lack the structure to reach credible media. Pressdia was created to remove these traditional barriers, giving any business the ability to distribute a press release and gain meaningful media visibility within hours.”

Within its first year, Pressdia has supported companies announcing funding rounds, product launches, partnerships, and major milestones across respected media outlets, including TechCabal, TechPoint Africa, Vanguard, The Guardian Nigeria, Pulse, Yahoo Finance, and Business Insider. This growing distribution network strengthens press release distribution in Nigeria while helping African businesses reach international audiences.

Pressdia is also expanding press release distribution to more African countries , giving organizations greater regional and global visibility. Through its media distribution network and search indexing, a single announcement can reach audiences across Africa, Europe, and North America.

Stories distributed through the platform also appear on credible African media platforms, including Crest Africa , Empire Magazine Africa, and Talented Women Network, helping extend the visibility of African business stories to influential audiences.

Pressdia has also collaborated with events like The African Food and Drinks Festival, the ELOY Awards, Tech Unite Africa 5.0, and Tech Revolution Africa 2.0 while supporting stories connected to Startup World Cup Nigeria and the TIRA Awards, strengthening exposure for innovation-driven companies across Africa’s growing technology ecosystem.

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The platform continues to expand its capabilities beyond press release distribution, offering a broader range of strategic PR services designed to help businesses build credibility and sustained visibility. These include professional press release writing, editorial review and optimization, reputation management support, and social media amplification to extend the reach of published stories.

Pressdia also works through media partnerships and distribution networks that allow organizations to place announcements across relevant industry platforms and international publications . Together, these services help founders, startups, and organizations convert key milestones into credible media coverage, stronger search visibility, and long-term brand authority.

As Pressdia enters its second year, its mission remains clear: make press release distribution accessible to every founder and organization while helping African businesses reach global media audiences.