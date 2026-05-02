Fans react as Harrysong and his ex- wife Alexer join viral social media trend

Fans react as Harrysong and his ex- wife Alexer join viral social media trend

‘This is healthy for the children?’ - Fans react as Harrysong and his ex- wife Alexer join viral social media trend [Video]

A video of Nigerian singer Harrysong and his estranged wife, Alexer, participating in the viral “I’ll report you” trend has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

This comes after Alexer shared a clip of herself and her ex-husband dancing together, prompting fans to speculate about a possible reconciliation.

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Earlier, Alexer revealed that she and her ex-husband had reached an agreement, with her granted full custody of their two children.

“You guys, God did it. Full custody on settlement grounds. I want to use this medium to say a big thank you to everyone who stood by me, supported me and wished me well. God bless you all for the love. I sincerely appreciate it,” she wrote.

However, the viral video has since sparked a range of reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions.

Some users expressed support, noting that peaceful co-parenting is beneficial for the children, while others cautioned against outsiders interfering in personal family matters.

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Singer Harrysong

One user commented: “I’m sure the man won’t tell her all the negative things being said about her to him, but you see all the negative things her friends or family said about him? She will tell him all and even who said it, na una dey talk for husband and wife matter.”

Another user said, “Nice one, this is healthy for the children, way to go, and it's the best way to raise those kids well.”

One user remarked: “Una see two people wey Don see each other nakedness several times.”

“Dem no Dey put mouth for two pèople wey don see their nàkedness and enjoyed òrgàsm ooo,” one user commented.

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One user said: “Them nor Dey put mouth for husband and wife matter.”

Alexer and Harrysong’s relationship has been turbulent

Alexer and Harrysong’s relationship has been turbulent. The couple’s marital crisis has been widely publicised.

The pair tied the knot in March 2021. They have two children. Their marital crisis, however, unfolded in January 2024 after an alleged WhatsApp chat between them surfaced on social media.

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The singer later admitted that they were going through a marital crisis.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well-wishers,” he wrote.

“While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making round on social media of the marital problems my wife and I are having, I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy this period and also to kindly request for your utmost understanding pls. Thanks for the love and support.”

Alexer also opened up about their marital issues, adding that Harrysong “abused me verbally and physically”.