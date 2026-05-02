Who’s Oby Kechere, Nollywood’s “Ms Koi Koi”, who tragically passed away after battling illness

Nollywood actress and film director, Oby Kechere, widely recognised for her memorable role as “Ms Koi Koi” in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa, reportedly passed away on April 27, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Uche Agbo, the National President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, in a statement on Saturday, announced the sad news, expressing deep sorrow over her death.

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Ago described Kechere as a dedicated professional and an invaluable member of the guild.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter,” the statement read.

What you should know about Oby Kechere.

Oby Kechere was born and raised in Mbaise, Imo State, in southeastern Nigeria.

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Early Life

Oby Kechere was born and raised in Mbaise, Imo State, in southeastern Nigeria. She grew up in a household of six, and her formative years in this community shaped both her personality and her cultural sensibility.

Her upbringing in the Igbo cultural tradition also gave her a deep understanding of the communal storytelling values that underpin so much of Nollywood’s early and most celebrated work.

Educational background

Oby Kechere was a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Ibadan, one of Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious universities and a long-established training ground for the country’s performing arts professionals. Her formal education put her apart from many of her Nollywood contemporaries who entered the industry without structured academic training.

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It gave her the technical vocabulary and interpretive depth to handle a wide range of characters, from broad comedy to dramatic and emotionally complex roles.

Oby Kechere, widely recognised for her memorable role as “Ms Koi Koi” in the 2002 comedy classic 'Aki na Ukwa'

Career

Oby rose to fame in 2002 through her iconic role as Gladys in the Nollywood classic “Aki na Ukwa,” where she starred alongside the legendary comedic duo Aki and Pawpaw.

4v Beyond acting, she has also made her mark as a film director and currently works with the Nigerian National Orientation Agency in Abuja, reflecting her commitment not only to Nollywood but also to national development.

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Oby Kechere is recognised for her versatility and influence in the Nigerian film industry. Some of her notable works include Gone Forever, August Meeting, and Ononikpo Aku.

Kechere never allowed herself to be defined by a single role. Over the following two decades, she featured in a wide range of Nollywood productions that demonstrated her range across comedy, drama, and ensemble storytelling.

Her filmography includes Gone Forever with Zack Orji and Hilda Dokubo, directed by Chika Onu, and August Meeting starring Ngozi Ezeonu and Chinyere Wilfred, directed by Lancelot Imaseun.

Other notable titles in her extensive portfolio include American Husband, Beyond Death, DR Thomas, GSM Wahala, He Goat, My Time, Onye Obioma, Safe Journey, Secrets of the Heart, This World Na Pawpaw, Women Affair, True Vindication, Ekete, Royal Palace, Heart at Random, Beyond the Verdict, and Game Fools Play 2, among many others.