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Police officer shoots man dead in Oyo days after executing restrained suspect in Delta

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 21:13 - 02 May 2026
Police officer shoots man dead in Oyo days after executing restrained suspect in Delta
On May 2, 2026, protests erupted in a part of Oyo State after men of the Nigerian Police Force reportedly shot a man dead.
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According to the post shared by Human Rights activist, Rinu Oduala, the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force killed a man identified as Yehuza Umar in Oyo State. She shared that the incident occurred during a stop-and-search operation, which she claimed was being used to extort money from the victim before he was shot.

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“Nigeria police officer shoots another Nigerian, Yehuza Umar, dead in Oyo State, days after Mene Ogidi was executed in Delta,” she wrote.

She further alleged that the officers involved were conducting an illegal stop-and-search exercise at the time of the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the allegation.

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The development comes days after a separate incident in Delta State, where a 28-year-old man, Mene Ogidi, was killed by a police officer in Effurun, sparking widespread outrage.

In the viral video that circulated on social media, the moment the police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nuhu Usman, shot dead the restrained suspect at close range, prompting authorities to arrest the officer and sparking widespread public outrage.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Effurun, Delta state. The video shows 28-year-old Mene Ogidi sitting on the ground with his hands tied behind his back, pleading with officers not to shoot him. He tells them in Pidgin English that a friend in Sapele had sent the package containing a locally made pistol without his knowledge and offered to take the officers to the friend.

“Officers, abeg, I go tell you everything. Na my friend deceive me. E dey Sapele. I go carry you go the place,” Ogidi begged.

As he pleaded, one of the officers, dressed in plain clothes, cocked his rifle and fired directly at him. Ogidi fell to the ground as bystanders watched.

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The Nigeria Police Force arrests ASP Usman Nuhu after a viral video captures the extrajudicial killing of a restrained suspect in Delta State

Delta State Police Command later confirmed the officer involved in the Delta incident, ASP Nuhu Usman, has since been dismissed from the force alongside others linked to the case. The Inspector-General of Police described the act as “criminal and unprofessional,” adding that the dismissed officers will face prosecution.

He called the April 26 incident that led to Ogidi’s death “criminal and unprofessional,” and said there is no place for such behaviour in the police force.

He explained that the Force Disciplinary Committee quickly took up the case, and three inspectors faced an Orderly Room Tribunal.

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