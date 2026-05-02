Police officer shoots man dead in Oyo days after executing restrained suspect in Delta

On May 2, 2026, protests erupted in a part of Oyo State after men of the Nigerian Police Force reportedly shot a man dead.

According to the post shared by Human Rights activist, Rinu Oduala, the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force killed a man identified as Yehuza Umar in Oyo State. She shared that the incident occurred during a stop-and-search operation, which she claimed was being used to extort money from the victim before he was shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nigeria police officer shoots another Nigerian, Yehuza Umar, dead in Oyo State, days after Mene Ogidi was executed in Delta,” she wrote.

She further alleged that the officers involved were conducting an illegal stop-and-search exercise at the time of the incident.

BREAKING: Nigeria police officer shoots another Nigerian, Yehuza Umar dead in Oyo state days after Mene Ogidi was executed in Delta.



Reports were the officers were on illegal stop and search duty and were trying to extort bribes from the Fulani man when he was shot dead. pic.twitter.com/3ZA6KDrhE7 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) May 2, 2026

As of the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the allegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development comes days after a separate incident in Delta State, where a 28-year-old man, Mene Ogidi, was killed by a police officer in Effurun, sparking widespread outrage.

In the viral video that circulated on social media, the moment the police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nuhu Usman, shot dead the restrained suspect at close range, prompting authorities to arrest the officer and sparking widespread public outrage.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Effurun, Delta state. The video shows 28-year-old Mene Ogidi sitting on the ground with his hands tied behind his back, pleading with officers not to shoot him. He tells them in Pidgin English that a friend in Sapele had sent the package containing a locally made pistol without his knowledge and offered to take the officers to the friend.

“Officers, abeg, I go tell you everything. Na my friend deceive me. E dey Sapele. I go carry you go the place,” Ogidi begged.

As he pleaded, one of the officers, dressed in plain clothes, cocked his rifle and fired directly at him. Ogidi fell to the ground as bystanders watched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force arrests ASP Usman Nuhu after a viral video captures the extrajudicial killing of a restrained suspect in Delta State

Delta State Police Command later confirmed the officer involved in the Delta incident, ASP Nuhu Usman, has since been dismissed from the force alongside others linked to the case. The Inspector-General of Police described the act as “criminal and unprofessional,” adding that the dismissed officers will face prosecution.

He called the April 26 incident that led to Ogidi’s death “criminal and unprofessional,” and said there is no place for such behaviour in the police force.