Trump's envoy asks FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at World Cup

A Trump-linked envoy has proposed that Iran be replaced by Italy at the FIFA World Cup, though FIFA has made no official decision.

Suggestion involves replacing Iran with Italy at the World Cup

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Proposal reportedly shared with FIFA leadership

Gianni Infantino among those mentioned

Iran has already qualified; Italy did not

A proposal linked to Donald Trump has suggested that Iran be removed from the upcoming FIFA World Cup and replaced with Italy, according to recent reports.

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The idea was reportedly put forward by Paolo Zampolli, an envoy associated with Trump, who communicated the proposal to FIFA leadership, including its president Gianni Infantino.

Paolo Zampolli

According to the reports, the proposal seeks to have Italy take Iran’s place in the tournament despite the European side failing to qualify through the official process.

Iran had already secured its qualification for the World Cup through the standard competitive route, while Italy did not make the final list of qualified teams.

There has been no official confirmation from FIFA indicating that such a change is under consideration. The global football governing body has not announced any plans to remove Iran or replace it with another team.

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Fifa president, Gianni Infantino

Under FIFA regulations, teams qualify for the World Cup through structured regional competitions, and any changes to the lineup typically follow strict rules. In situations where a team is unable to participate, replacements are usually drawn from the same confederation, making a European replacement for an Asian team unlikely.

The proposal comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, although no direct link has been established between those tensions and any formal FIFA decision-making process.