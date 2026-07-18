For the first time in history, FIFA will award World Cup-winning players customized championship rings, with limited editions available to fans worldwide (see video)

FIFA has announced that players from the winning team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will receive championship rings for the first time, alongside the traditional trophy and gold medals.

FIFA will introduce championship rings for World Cup winners for the first time.

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The victorious team will receive 30 bespoke rings in addition to the trophy and gold medals.

Only 2,026 rings will be produced, with 1,996 made available for fans.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend Sunday's World Cup final.

FIFA has announced that the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive championship rings for the first time in the tournament's history, introducing a new tradition alongside the iconic World Cup trophy and gold medals.

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The historic presentation will take place after Sunday's final, with the victorious team becoming the first-ever World Cup champions to receive the commemorative rings.

According to FIFA, the initiative is inspired by the long-standing tradition of awarding championship rings in major North American sports, including the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

The winning team will receive 30 bespoke championship rings, which will be presented in addition to the FIFA World Cup trophy and the winners' medals traditionally awarded after the final.

💍 FIFA is dropping CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS for every single player who becomes a 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP CHAMPION!



🏀 First time in history. Straight NBA energy.



💎 THE RING OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/qxqHxz0sWL — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) July 17, 2026

FIFA said each ring will be individually customised for its recipient and will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the other side will be personalised with the identity of the winning nation. Every ring will also be individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

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Immediately after the final, the winning team's captain and head coach will each receive a temporary ring during the trophy presentation. The permanent rings will later be custom-made to fit each recipient before being officially presented.

In total, FIFA said only 2,026 championship rings will be produced. Of these, 30 will be reserved for the World Cup champions, while the remaining 1,996 will be sold globally as officially licensed collectibles for football fans.

FIFA said the introduction of the rings is intended to create another lasting symbol of World Cup success while reflecting the tournament's North American hosts. The governing body stressed that the rings are an addition to—not a replacement for—the traditional trophy and winners' medals.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend Sunday's World Cup final. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is also expected to be present, with both men set to participate in the post-match trophy presentation ceremony.

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