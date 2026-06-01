Dada Olusegun on why updates on rescue efforts can not be shared

Dada Olusegun on why updates on rescue efforts can not be shared

'The kidnappers are on social media with us' — Presidency explains silence on Oyo schoolchildren rescue

Presidential aide Dada Olusegun explains why the government is refusing to share rescue operation updates on abducted Oyo schoolchildren, citing security concerns.

He argues that public updates could jeopardise efforts to rescue abducted pupils and teachers safely.

Nigerians have criticised the government's communication strategy, saying families deserve more information as the children remain in captivity.

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As frustration mounts over the silence surrounding the rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, a presidential aide has offered the government's clearest explanation yet for why it has refused to share operational updates publicly, and his reasoning has divided opinion online.

Dada Olusegun, posting on X between May 31 and June 1, addressed the growing public anger directly, acknowledging the frustration but drawing a firm line between transparency and recklessness.

Dada Olusegun | Credit: X

"The kidnappers are on social media with us and follow the trends to get updates," he wrote. "You cannot possibly expect the government to update rescue plans on social media if you really have the interest of those kids at heart, and it is not just for performative purposes. Concerned, we must. Reckless, we mustn't."

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When pressed on why the government appeared to only be debunking misinformation rather than providing substantive updates, he was equally direct. "If you are looking for operational information, you won't find it here."

Dada Olusegun on X

Olusegun's position is not without logic. The bandits responsible for the Oyo abductions have repeatedly made videos and posted them online, suggesting they do have access to social media and are capable of monitoring public communications. Sharing rescue timelines or troop movements in that environment carries genuine risk.

But for many Nigerians in the comments, the explanation was not enough. The criticism was not simply about operational details; it was about a government that has appeared slow, distant, and unable to communicate any sense of urgency to the families of children still in captivity more than two weeks after the attack.

Tensions continue to rise over Oyo kidnappings

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Tensions on the ground reflect that frustration. Civil society groups have taken to the streets in Oyo in protest, and schools in the area have been shut down as of today.

A presidential delegation led by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu also just travelled to Oyo State on May 31, weeks after the Inspector General of Police had made an earlier visit on the president's orders.

What happened in Oyo

On May 15, gunmen raided three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, Community High School Ahoro-Esiele, Primary School Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, abducting dozens of pupils, students and teachers. Mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun was among those killed during the attack, reportedly beheaded by the assailants.

Official figures put 18 primary school pupils, seven secondary school students and seven teachers still in captivity. Community leaders say the actual number is higher. The children have now been missing for over two weeks.

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