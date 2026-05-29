Governor Makinde insists that state legislatures should have the authority to establish state police, rather than waiting for directives from the Inspector-General of Police.

Governor Makinde insists that state legislatures should have the authority to establish state police, rather than waiting for directives from the Inspector-General of Police.

Oyo school kidnapping: Makinde pushes for state police, says governors shouldn’t depend on IGP for security

Governor Seyi Makinde has called for the creation of state police, saying Nigeria’s security challenges prove states need greater control over policing and security operations.

Makinde said Nigeria should allow states create their own police instead of depending only on the federal police system.

He explained that Amotekun was created in the South-West because state police was not approved by the Federal Government.

The governor also backed APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi and said the “Omituntun” agenda will continue beyond his administration.

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Governor Seyi Makinde has renewed calls for the creation of state police, saying Nigeria’s worsening security situation shows why states need full control over policing structures.

Makinde made the remarks on Thursday during the presentation of Certificates of Return to candidates of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 elections at the Watershed Event Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The governor said state governments have continued to carry the burden of insecurity without having enough constitutional powers to tackle it directly.

“This is a very tough period for me as a person and also for our state. But people know that security has always been one of the major pillars of this administration since we introduced Omituntun 1.0, and it remains a major focus,” he said.

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Governor Seyi Makinde presents a Certificate of Return to APM governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi, signaling a strategic partnership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde explained that the South-West security network, Amotekun, was only created because the country failed to establish state police despite growing calls from governors and regional leaders.

“The South-West security outfit, Amotekun, was created as a stopgap because the country failed to establish state police.

“Before this administration came on board, there was nothing like Amotekun in Oyo State. We wanted state police, but because we did not get it, we created Amotekun as an alternative arrangement,” the governor added.

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He argued that the Federal Government should stop delaying the process and allow state legislatures handle the legal framework for state policing.

“They should stop wasting Nigerians’ time. If they truly want state police, they should not ask the Inspector-General of Police to create it for us. Our State Assemblies should be given the authority and support to establish state police. Within the shortest possible time, state police will become a reality,” Makinde stated.

The debate around state police has gained attention in recent years as Nigeria continues to battle insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks in different parts of the country. Several governors and regional groups have repeatedly argued that a centrally controlled police system is overstretched and ineffective for local security challenges.

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Makinde noted that the South-West security network was only created as a "stopgap" because the Federal Government failed to decentralize the police force.

Speaking further at the event, Makinde praised residents of Oyo State for supporting his administration, insisting that his “Omituntun” agenda would continue even after his tenure ends.

“You have seen Omituntun 1.0 and Omituntun 2.0. Omituntun 3.0 will even be sweeter and better for the people,” he said.

The governor also advised the APM governorship consensus candidate for the 2027 election, Bimbo Adekanmbi, to build his own political structure and avoid inheriting political rivalries.

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“I have told Bimbo not to inherit my enemies. He should chart his own course. I am only human and I made mistakes just like everyone else,” Makinde said.

APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi pledged to build upon Makinde’s economic and educational legacy while prioritizing the safety of Oyo residents.

On his part, the APM governorship candidate, Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi, thanked Makinde and party leaders for trusting him with the ticket.

Adekanmbi promised to run an inclusive campaign centred on economic growth, education and grassroots development across Oyo State.