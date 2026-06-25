Police dismiss banditry claims in viral Katsina video, identify men as vigilantes

A viral social media video allegedly showing heavily armed men passing by outnumbered police officers has ignited fierce national debate over tactical decisions and security

A viral social media video allegedly showing heavily armed men passing by outnumbered police officers has ignited fierce national debate over tactical decisions and security

The Nigeria Police Force has denied claims that a viral Katsina video showed officers interacting with bandits, saying the armed men were recognised vigilantes and registered hunters supporting security operations.

The Nigeria Police Force said a viral video allegedly showing officers with bandits in Katsina was wrongly interpreted.

According to the police, the armed individuals in the footage are members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters assisting security operations.

The Force cautioned against spreading false information online, saying such claims can cause panic, undermine public trust, and disrupt security efforts.

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The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed allegations that a viral video circulating online showed a police officer interacting with armed bandits in Katsina State, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The video, which has sparked reactions across social media platforms, was widely shared with captions suggesting that police personnel were seen associating with suspected bandits in the state, one of the regions heavily affected by insecurity in Nigeria's North-West.

However, the Force said the individuals captured in the footage were not bandits but members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters working alongside security agencies in ongoing operations in Katsina.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, the police said the video showed a routine encounter between a police officer and community security volunteers heading to an operational area.

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NPF CLARIFIES FALSE BANDITRY NARRATIVE IN VIRAL KATSINA VIDEO, REAFFIRMS PARTNERSHIP WITH COMMUNITY SECURITY VOLUNTEERS



The Nigeria Police Force categorically disclaims the false and misleading narrative accompanying a viral video circulating on social media which alleges that a… pic.twitter.com/T01VQemyFz — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 24, 2026

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"For the avoidance of doubt, the individuals featured in the video are not bandits. They are duly recognized members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters who are actively supporting ongoing security operations in collaboration with security agencies in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State," the statement said.

According to the police, the volunteers were travelling to support security operations aimed at tackling criminal activities and improving safety in the affected communities.

"The video captured a routine interaction between a police officer and these security volunteers as they proceeded to a designated operational area in support of efforts to combat criminality and enhance public safety. Any claim suggesting otherwise is entirely false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public," the statement added.

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The Force condemned what it described as a deliberate attempt to distort facts and spread misinformation capable of creating panic among residents and damaging public trust in security institutions.

"The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the deliberate distortion of facts and the circulation of misinformation capable of causing public anxiety, undermining confidence in security institutions, and frustrating ongoing security operations," the statement said.

The police urged Nigerians to verify information before sharing it online and advised members of the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate updates on security matters.

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It also warned that individuals responsible for creating or spreading false information that could threaten public peace and security may face legal consequences.

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"The Force warns individuals and groups engaged in the creation, publication, or dissemination of false information capable of prejudicing public peace and security to desist immediately, as appropriate legal action may be taken against violators," the statement noted.

The NPF further reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and maintaining partnerships with recognised community-based security groups across the country.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to working with legitimate community-based security stakeholders and other relevant partners in the collective effort to protect lives, safeguard communities, and combat crime across the country."