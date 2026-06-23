Police officers and security vehicles responding to a residential security incident in Kebbi State.

Police officers and security vehicles responding to a residential security incident in Kebbi State.

Kebbi APC chairman's wife and son abducted: 5 politicians and family members kidnapped in recent months

The abduction of a Kebbi APC chairman's wife and son is the latest in a string of kidnappings involving Nigerian politicians and their family members across the country.

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Gunmen abducted the wife and son of Kebbi APC chairman Yusuf Alhassan during an attack on his home.

The incident is the latest in a series of kidnappings involving Nigerian politicians and their relatives.

Here's a look at five recent cases that have raised fresh security concerns.

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Suspected bandits have abducted the wife and son of Alhaji Yusuf Alhassan, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Yauri Local Government Area in Kebbi State, adding another case to a growing list of kidnappings involving Nigerian politicians and their families.

According to reports, the attackers stormed Alhassan's residence in the Low-Cost area of Yauri in the early hours of Thursday and took the victims into a nearby forest. The Kebbi State Police Command said security personnel have been deployed to rescue them.

Kebbi APC chairman Yusuf Alhassan

The latest incident comes amid a worrying trend that has seen politicians and their loved ones increasingly targeted by kidnappers across the country. Here are some of the recent cases.

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Kebbi APC chairman's wife and son

Suspected bandits invaded the home of Alhaji Yusuf Alhassan, the APC chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, and abducted his wife and son.

A resident told journalists the attackers struck at the family's home in the Low-Cost area of Yauri before fleeing into a nearby forest with the victims.

Police spokesperson SP Bashir Usman reportedly confirmed the incident, saying security operatives have been deployed to track down the kidnappers.

Bayo Adelabu's sister and twin sons

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Just last month, gunmen abducted the sister of former Minister of Power and APC governorship aspirant Bayo Adelabu, along with her 12-year-old twin sons, while she was driving them to school in Ibadan.

The Oyo State security incident: Former Minister Chief Adebayo Adelabu (left), alongside his rescued sister, her twin children, and the vehicle targeted by the abductors.

The family confirmed the abduction in a statement, saying they remained "deeply distressed" but hopeful security agencies would secure their release.

The incident came barely weeks after a mass kidnapping of more than 40 students and teachers elsewhere in Oyo State.

Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife

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One of the most tragic recent cases involved retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information.

Defence spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar

He and his wife were abducted in Katsina State in late May while travelling to a wedding. The couple spent two weeks in captivity, during which bandits released a video showing them appealing for the release of detained gang members.

Abubakar later died in captivity. While the Katsina State Government attributed his death to underlying health complications, his family disputed that account. His wife was rescued days later after sustaining a gunshot wound during the rescue operation.

Sapele council chairman abducted in Delta

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In April, gunmen abducted the chairman of Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State, Hon. Okakuro Bright Afure Abeke.

The attack took place at his hotel and also left a vigilante member injured before the kidnappers escaped with the council chairman.

Anambra lawmaker Justice Azuka

In one of the most shocking cases, Anambra lawmaker Hon. Justice Azuka was kidnapped in December 2024 while delivering Christmas gifts to constituents.

Hon. Justice Azuka

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Weeks later, his decomposing body was discovered despite reports that a ransom had been paid.

A growing security concern

Taken together, these cases highlight how politicians and their relatives have also increasingly become victims of Nigeria's wider kidnapping crisis.