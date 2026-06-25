After 9 years of fibroid battles, actress Ini Dima-Okojie welcomes "miracle" baby

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, years after publicly sharing her struggles with fibroids and fertility concerns.

Ini Dima-Okojie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Abasi Ene-Obong.

The actress previously underwent surgery and spoke openly about her years-long battle with fibroids.

She announced the birth on June 24, which also marked her 36th birthday.

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The Blood Sisters star, Ini Dima-Okojie, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Abasi Ene-Obong, and the timing could not have been more perfect. The announcement came on June 24, which also happens to be her 36th birthday, making it her first birthday as a mother.

"There is no role I have ever played that has humbled me, stretched me, challenged me, or filled my heart quite like this one," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of herself cradling her newborn son shortly after delivery. "These past weeks have been some of the most beautiful, overwhelming, exhausting, and rewarding of my life."

Ini Dima-Okojie announced the birth of her first child on the 24th of June, 2026

For longtime followers, the birth marks the end of a journey that began nearly a decade ago. Dima-Okojie was first diagnosed with uterine fibroids in 2017. She has recalled the unsettling advice she received at the time, saying her gynaecologist suggested that if the fibroids weren't bothering her, she should simply leave them alone, but quickly get married regardless.

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By March 2020, the fibroid had grown large enough that a new doctor recommended surgery. The procedure was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she experimented with herbal remedies, dietary changes and exercise in an attempt to manage the condition. She eventually underwent a successful myomectomy in November 2020.

The relief didn't last. In July 2024, she revealed that the fibroids had returned, three years after her surgery. This time, she chose a different path, opting against another operation in favour of a holistic approach. She cut out red meat, dairy, processed foods, refined sugar and white carbohydrates, documenting the changes publicly. By October 2024, a follow-up ultrasound showed the fibroids were shrinking.

Ini Dima-Okojie, when she announced her pregnancy for the first time

Then, in April this year, she shared the news many of her followers had been hoping for: she was pregnant with her first child.

"I get to be a mother," she wrote at the time, describing the pregnancy as "a miracle" and referencing Jeremiah 1:5: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you." She used the moment to encourage other women to take fibroids seriously and seek regular checkups, having previously offered to sponsor scans for women facing similar struggles.

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