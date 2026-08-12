Innocent Nwaoji and Sara Innocent celebrated their wedding in December 2025, just eight months before the tragedy occurred

Innocent Nwaoji and Sara Innocent celebrated their wedding in December 2025, just eight months before the tragedy occurred

Woman allegedly stabbed husband to death just eight months after their wedding in Abia

A woman has been arrested in Abia State for allegedly stabbing her husband to death during a domestic misunderstanding, barely eight months after their December 2025 wedding

Sara Innocent was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, Innocent Nwaoji, to death during a domestic misunderstanding in Obingwa, Abia State.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor after suffering a chest stab wound.

Police said the suspect is in custody, while the body has been deposited in the morgue for an autopsy and investigations are ongoing.

Reports revealed the couple got married in December 2025 and had been married for barely eight months before the tragic incident.

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What was meant to be a new beginning for a couple in Abia State ended in tragedy after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death during a domestic misunderstanding.

The Abia State Police Command has arrested Sara Innocent over the death of her husband, Innocent Nwaoji, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home in Umuokereke Ngwa, Obingwa Local Government Area.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday, August 8, 2026, and has left residents of the community in shock, especially after it emerged that the couple got married in December 2025 and had been together for barely eight months.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, said officers at the Ohuru Isimiri Police Divisional Headquarters received a report about the case on August 9.

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Detectives inspected the couple's home in Umuokereke Ngwa, Obingwa Local Government Area, where the fatal altercation took place.

Chinaka said: “We received a report at the Ohuru Isimiri Police Divisional Headquarters on 09/08/2026 that, on 08/08/2026, Mrs Sara Innocent of Ohuru Isimiri Village allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife during a misunderstanding.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The scene of the crime has been visited, the corpse deposited at the morgue for autopsy, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

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“Discreet investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the suspect's arrest and stated that an investigation commenced at the State CID.

Police have since taken the suspect into custody while detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department continue investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.