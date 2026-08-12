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Lionel Messi drops retirement bombshell after losing the man behind his career: ‘I don’t know how to carry on’

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 17:14 - 12 August 2026
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Messi hints at retirement after father’s death as Cristiano Ronaldo sends support.
Messi hints at retirement after father’s death as Cristiano Ronaldo sends support.
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  • Lionel Messi has cast doubt on his football future after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, aged 68.

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  • Messi said he is unsure how much longer he can continue playing, but has not announced his retirement. 

  • Cristiano Ronaldo offered Messi support, sending a heartfelt message after the Argentine star's emotional tribute to his father. 

Lionel Messi has cast fresh doubt over his football future following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, admitting he is unsure how much longer he can continue playing.

The 39-year-old Argentina captain shared an emotional tribute to Jorge on Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, days after his father died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina. 

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Jorge had been Messi’s father, long-time representative and adviser, playing a major role in his career from his early days in Argentina through his rise to global stardom. 

READ ALSO: Real Madrid breaks silence after death of Lionel Messi’s father

Messi said losing his father had left him struggling to imagine how to continue without him, particularly because football had been such a central part of their lives.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you, I don’t know how to continue. I only played football and now I have a lot of doubts about continuing for much longer,” Messi said in the tribute. 

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Messi's heartfelt tribute to his father, Jorge. Credit: IG
Messi's heartfelt tribute to his father, Jorge. Credit: IG
Messi's heartfelt tribute to his father, Jorge. Credit: IG
Messi's heartfelt tribute to his father, Jorge. Credit: IG

The comments have sparked speculation that the Inter Miami forward could be approaching retirement. However, Messi has not announced his retirement and has only expressed uncertainty about his future.

Jorge was a constant presence throughout Messi’s career. He accompanied his son during his early football journey and later managed his contracts and business affairs. His influence remained significant even after Messi became one of the most decorated players in football history. 

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo says hunger, not size or talent, will decide if his son can be as good as him

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Messi also revealed how heavily his father’s illness affected him during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

He said one reason he played in the tournament was to fulfil Jorge’s wish, while his father had hoped to attend the competition.

Lionel Messi with his father, Jorge.
Lionel Messi with his father, Jorge.

Argentina reached the World Cup final but lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. Messi, who had broken down in tears during the tournament, later acknowledged the emotional difficulty of trying to compete while worrying about his father. 

The emotional tribute drew support from across football, including Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

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READ ALSO: 'I'm not doing that Ronaldo and Messi stuff' — Burna Boy names Okocha football's greatest ever

Ronaldo responded to Messi’s post with a message of sympathy, writing: “A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength.”

Screenshot of Ronaldo response to Messi’s post.
Screenshot of Ronaldo response to Messi’s post.

The gesture was notable given the rivalry between the two football legends, who spent more than a decade competing for the biggest individual and team honours in the sport.

Messi also made clear that although his father is gone, Jorge’s influence will remain with him. He said he would carry his father’s values into raising his own children.

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For now, Messi remains an Inter Miami player, but his emotional admission has left his future uncertain. 

After dedicating much of his life to football alongside his father, the Argentine superstar is now facing a deeply personal question: whether he can continue the game without the man who was there from the beginning.

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