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Poco Lee makes social media comeback weeks after UK detention, shares photos from London

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:05 - 07 October 2026
Nigerian dancer Poco Lee
Popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has made his return to social media weeks after his detention in the United Kingdom over alleged sexual offences.
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  • Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has returned to social media weeks after his detention in the UK over alleged sexual offences.

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  • Poco Lee shared his first Instagram post since his UK detention, showing himself enjoying a meal at a London restaurant.

  • The dancer previously denied the allegations against him as his UK sexual offence case remains before the court.

The entertainer, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, returned to Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with a series of photos from Cabot Square in London.

Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee
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In the photos, Poco Lee appeared relaxed and excited as he posed on the streets before enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

He also shared a clip of himself cooking Chinese food and vibing to music, giving fans their first glimpse of him on social media after weeks away.

Poco Lee captioned his Instagram post simply, “ODINAKA.”

His return comes weeks after reports emerged that he had been detained in the UK over allegations of sexual offences.

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In August, Snaresbrook Crown Court confirmed that the dancer faced five charges, including two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration. The alleged offences were reported to have occurred in Tower Hamlets, east London, on July 23.

Poco Lee was later granted bail on September 11 after spending weeks in custody. The UK court subsequently confirmed that the case remained active, despite social media claims that the complainant had withdrawn the case.

His management has also asked the public to avoid spreading unverified information about the case and allow the legal process to run its course.

RELATED: Poco Lee's management thanks industry heavyweights for support amid legal battle

His latest appearance marks his first major return to Instagram since the legal controversy began, with the entertainer choosing to let his photos and brief “ODINAKA” caption speak for themselves.

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Poco Lee's next plea hearing is scheduled for February 8, 2027, while his trial is expected to begin on March 8, 2027.

READ ALSO: Femi Adebayo opens new film hub as Nollywood gears up for Detty December

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