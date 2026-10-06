Femi Adebayo opens new film hub as Nollywood gears up for Detty December

Femi Adebayo opens new film hub as Nollywood gears up for Detty December

Femi Adebayo opens new film hub as Nollywood gears up for Detty December

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has unveiled a new movie hub in central Lagos as the entertainment industry gears up for the busy Detty December season.

Femi Adebayo has unveiled a new film hub in Lagos ahead of the Detty December season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new film hub was unveiled and commissioned by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

Adebayo described the film hub as a longtime dream that has finally become a reality, thanking his family and supporters.

The filmmaker announced the development on his official Instagram page, where he described the new film hub as a dream that had finally become a reality.

Adebayo said the journey to the project was one he would always cherish, reflecting on how an idea that started as a vision had grown into something tangible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, “There are moments in life when you pause, look back at the journey, and simply whisper, ‘Wow… look how far I’ve come.’

Today is one of those moments for me. Today, I get to celebrate a dream that started as a vision and has now become a living reality.

According to the actor, the hub was unveiled and commissioned for operations by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

He also shared moments from the ceremony and acknowledged members of his family who were present to support him on the milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his gratitude, Adebayo said the launch represented more than the opening of a new facility, describing it as a significant moment in his journey.

“My heart is full. My joy is boundless. And my gratitude is deeper than words can fully express.

This is more than a launch. It is a moment of becoming. A reminder that with faith, courage, persistence, and the right people around you, dreams can take form.

Here’s to this new chapter, to bigger dreams, greater impact and everything that lies ahead,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adebayo is one of the prominent figures in Nigeria’s film industry. The actor, filmmaker and producer has built a career that spans acting, film production and directing, with several Yoruba-language and mainstream Nollywood projects to his credit.

Colleagues and fans have continued to congratulate Adebayo on the milestone, with many describing the new hub as a timely addition to Lagos’ entertainment landscape ahead of the festive season.