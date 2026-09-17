Poco Lee's management thanks industry heavyweights for support amid legal battle

The management of Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, has publicly acknowledged singer Zlatan Ibile and others for their support during his ongoing legal ordeal in the United Kingdom.

Poco Lee’s management has thanked Zlatan and others for their support during the dancer’s UK legal ordeal.

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Poco Lee was granted bail after weeks in custody over five sexual offence charges in the UK.

The dancer’s plea hearing has been moved to February 2027, with his trial scheduled to begin in March 2027.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 16, Poco Lee’s management said Zlatan and others had played an important role behind the scenes and appealed to the public to stop spreading negative narratives about the matter.

The statement read, “Hello Everyone, we would like to publicly acknowledge that Zlatan, along with others, has been extremely supportive and helpful through this matter.

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“Their involvement, support, and effort have been vital to moving things forward. We deeply value their ongoing support and dedication, and we kindly request that everyone refrain from spreading negative narratives.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier video of Poco Lee speaking about his recent experience in the UK, the dancer acknowledged Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for standing by him during the difficult period.

Poco Lee’s management has now added that Zlatan was among those who offered support, although it did not disclose details of the singer’s involvement.

Poco Lee’s UK ordeal began after reports emerged in August that he had been detained over sexual offence allegations. He was later charged with five offences: two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

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His management had earlier urged the public not to treat allegations as proof of guilt and warned against spreading unverified claims, including reports about alleged drink spiking, which the team said did not form part of the charges before the court.

Poco Lee was granted bail in September after spending weeks in custody. Reports subsequently emerged that he had been released, while claims also circulated that the complainant had withdrawn the case. However, the UK proceedings remained active.

The plea hearing has now been fixed for February 8, 2027, while the trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2027.