Malaysia to end visa-free entry for Indians in 2027 as Nigerians remain subject to visa requirements

Malaysia to end visa-free entry for Indians in 2027 as Nigerians remain subject to visa requirements

Malaysia to end visa-free entry for Indians in 2027 as Nigerians remain subject to visa requirements

Malaysia is set to end visa-free entry for Indian citizens from January 1, 2027, while maintaining existing visa requirements for Nigerians, despite allowing travellers from several other African countries to enter without visas.

The development draws attention to the Southeast Asian country's different immigration arrangements, under which South Africa, Kenya and Uganda enjoy visa exemptions while Nigeria remains on the list of nationalities requiring prior approval.

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According to the Malaysian Immigration Department, Indian passport holders will lose their current exemption when it expires on December 31, 2026, with visa applications scheduled to open on December 1.

However, the decision introduces no new restrictions for Nigerians, who have faced visa requirements for years.

What Malaysia's visa rules mean for Nigerians

Nigerian passport holders must obtain visas before travelling to Malaysia for tourism, business visits and other eligible short-term activities.

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According to the Malaysian Immigration Department, Nigeria is also among the countries whose citizens must enter Malaysia by air.

Similar visa requirements apply to several other African countries, including Ghana, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Angola, Rwanda, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By comparison, eligible travellers from South Africa, Kenya and Uganda can visit Malaysia without obtaining visas in advance, subject to the conditions and permitted duration of their stay.

The differences reflect Malaysia's existing nationality-based immigration policies rather than new measures targeting African travellers.

Although Nigeria has maintained diplomatic and economic relations with Malaysia for decades, no verified announcement has confirmed the removal of its visa requirement.

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Malaysia expands online visa services for Nigerian travellers

Malaysia expands online visa services for Nigerian travellers

While visa-free entry remains unavailable to Nigerian passport holders, Malaysia has introduced changes intended to make applications more accessible.

In August 2025, immigration authorities expanded electronic visa services to eligible citizens of countries requiring visas, including Nigeria.

This allows applicants to submit requests through Malaysia's official online platform, although approval remains subject to documentation and immigration checks.

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The development is relevant to Nigerians travelling for business, tourism and education, particularly as the two countries pursue closer cooperation.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ahmed Olatunji Sulu-Gambari

In September 2026, Malaysian higher education officials held discussions with Nigeria's High Commissioner, Ahmed Olatunji Sulu-Gambari, on expanding academic partnerships, scholarships, student admissions and research cooperation.

The engagement reflects continued interest in strengthening educational ties, even as Nigerian travellers remain subject to entry requirements.

Malaysia maintains different entry arrangements across Africa.

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Malaysia's decision concerning India comes as the country continues to balance tourism promotion with immigration controls.

Indian nationals have enjoyed visa-free visits of up to 30 days since December 2023, but the exemption is scheduled to end in January 2027 unless authorities announce another extension.

For Nigerian travellers, however, the more immediate issue remains the cost and administrative requirements associated with obtaining visas.

Applicants must ensure that their travel documents meet immigration requirements and that they use official application channels.

Malaysia has also tightened its electronic visa procedures, with incomplete applications left in certain categories for more than seven working days subject to automatic expiry.

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Despite the changes affecting Indian travellers, Malaysia has not announced plans to extend visa-free access to Nigerians, leaving the existing distinction between Nigeria and visa-exempt African countries unchanged.