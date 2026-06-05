Peter Obi warns against ethnic division, urges Nigerian youths to reject tribal politics

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly warned Nigerian youths against falling victim to tribal politics and identity-driven agendas.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly warned Nigerian youths against falling victim to tribal politics and identity-driven agendas.

Peter Obi has warned against growing ethnic division in Nigeria, urging young people to reject tribal politics, verify information and prioritise national unity over ethnic and religious differences.

Peter Obi said politicians often use ethnicity and religion to divide Nigerians when they cannot compete based on ideas, performance or vision.

He defended RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, describing him as a respected spiritual leader who promotes peace, reconciliation and national unity.

Obi urged young Nigerians to reject divisive narratives, verify claims before sharing them and take responsibility for building a more united and prosperous country.

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Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised concerns over what he described as growing ethnic tensions in Nigeria, warning that the country cannot afford to allow tribal politics to take centre stage at a time when national unity is urgently needed.

In a public message shared on Thursday, Obi called on young Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians and other interests to divide citizens along ethnic and religious lines, saying such narratives pose a serious threat to the country's future.

Nigeria has long struggled with deep ethnic, religious and regional divisions, with major political issues often becoming subjects of fierce contestation among different groups. Questions around political power, resource allocation and citizenship have frequently generated tension, making national cohesion a persistent challenge.

Referencing developments after the 2023 presidential election, Obi said he observed a worrying shift in public conversations, particularly in Lagos State. According to him, discussions that should have focused on governance, competence and development gradually became dominated by ethnic sentiments and suspicion.

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Obi emphasized that the burden of national transformation should not rest on elderly religious figures, urging youths to lead campaigns for social cohesion.

READ ALSO: Anambra government arraigns eight pastors over alleged breach of homeland security law

He argued that many Nigerians unknowingly embraced narratives that were carefully designed to deepen divisions within society.

According to Obi, identity politics often becomes attractive to political actors when they are unable to compete effectively on ideas, performance or vision.

"History has shown that whenever political competition becomes difficult on merit, some actors resort to identity politics, exploiting ethnicity, religion and social fault lines to gain advantage," he said.

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The former Anambra governor warned that similar tactics appear to be resurfacing in Nigeria, although in more subtle forms. He noted that divisive narratives are increasingly amplified by individuals who may not fully understand the consequences of the messages they spread.

Obi said Nigerians, especially young people, must be vigilant and avoid becoming tools in campaigns designed to weaken trust among citizens.

The former presidential candidate also addressed recent discussions involving the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In his public message, Peter Obi defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye, describing him as a respected spiritual leader whose ministry has consistently promoted national reconciliation.

Defending the respected cleric, Obi described Adeboye as a spiritual leader whose decades-long ministry has consistently promoted peace, reconciliation, love and national unity.

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He said Pastor Adeboye's reputation has been built on humility, wisdom and restraint, adding that his name should not be dragged into political controversies or subjected to misrepresentation.

"In a notable section of the statement, Mr Obi defended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, describing him as a respected spiritual leader who has consistently promoted peace, love, reconciliation and national unity over decades of ministry."

Obi further argued that the responsibility of building a better Nigeria should not rest solely on elderly religious leaders. Instead, he said young Nigerians must take ownership of the country's future and become active participants in shaping national conversations and reforms.

READ ALSO: UN demands immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno, urges stronger school Protection in Nigeria

He stressed that expecting religious figures to carry the burden of national transformation is unfair, especially when younger generations have a greater stake in the country's future.

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According to him, Nigerian youths must lead efforts aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, promoting accountability and fostering social cohesion across ethnic and religious lines.

Obi also warned against attempts to disguise divisive agendas as civic advocacy, saying some narratives are deliberately crafted to create distrust among citizens while appearing to pursue legitimate causes.

To guard against divisive political strategies, citizens are urged to rigorously verify claims and rely on cold facts rather than raw emotion.

The former governor urged Nigerians to question information before accepting or sharing it, emphasising the need to verify claims and rely on facts rather than emotions.

"In a powerful appeal, Mr Obi urged Nigerians not to become instruments of hatred or division, advising citizens to question narratives, verify claims and rely on facts rather than emotion or misinformation."

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The Labour Party chieftain maintained that Nigeria's progress depends on citizens choosing cooperation over division and national interest over narrow ethnic considerations.

He said the country's future will be determined by people who are willing to reject politics rooted in tribal and religious differences and instead embrace unity, mutual respect and collective progress.

Obi's comments come amid ongoing debates about identity politics in Nigeria and growing conversations around whether ethnic or religious affiliations are increasingly influencing political choices and public discourse.

For decades, analysts have argued that Nigeria's diversity remains both one of its greatest strengths and one of its biggest challenges. While the country's ethnic and religious differences enrich its cultural landscape, they have also been exploited by politicians seeking electoral advantage.

Obi's latest intervention adds to broader calls for national unity and a political culture that prioritises competence, good governance and development over ethnic loyalties.

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As discussions continue across the country, his message serves as a reminder that building a stable and prosperous Nigeria requires citizens to look beyond tribal identities and work towards shared national goals.