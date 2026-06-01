Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 10,000MW if he becomes president

Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 10,000MW if he becomes president

Peter Obi promises to raise Nigeria’s electricity supply to 10,000MW in four years if elected

Peter Obi has promised to raise Nigeria’s electricity generation and distribution to 10,000MW within four years if elected president, saying reliable power is key to economic growth.

Peter Obi says he will increase Nigeria’s electricity supply to 10,000MW within four years if elected.

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He said Nigeria currently generates and distributes about 4,000MW for over 200 million people.

Obi described poor electricity supply as a major obstacle to economic growth.

The pledge is part of his agenda ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate, Peter Obi , has promised to increase Nigeria’s electricity generation and distribution capacity to at least 10,000 megawatts within four years if elected president in 2027.

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Obi made the pledge while presenting parts of his agenda after emerging as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying Nigeria’s electricity crisis remains one of the biggest obstacles to economic growth and development.

According to him, the country’s current power supply is far below what is needed for a population of more than 200 million people.

“We currently generate and distribute a mere 4,000 megawatts of electricity for a population exceeding 200 million,” Obi said.

Peter Obi

He described the situation as unacceptable, noting that unreliable electricity continues to affect businesses, industries, hospitals, schools and millions of households across the country.

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The former presidential candidate said his administration would focus on expanding both power generation and distribution if elected into office.

“Over the next four years, I commit to ensuring a minimum of 10,000MW power increase generation and distribution,” he stated.

Obi argued that improving electricity supply would help reduce production costs for businesses, attract investment, create jobs and strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria has struggled with unstable power supply for decades despite several reforms and investments in the electricity sector.

Although the country has an installed generation capacity of over 13,000 megawatts, actual electricity supplied to consumers often falls significantly below that level because of challenges involving generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure.

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As a result, millions of Nigerians rely heavily on generators to power homes and businesses, leading to high energy costs and increased dependence on fuel.

To highlight the scale of Nigeria’s electricity challenges, Obi compared the country with other African nations.

Peter Obi

According to him, countries such as South Africa and Egypt generate and distribute over 40,000 megawatts of electricity despite having smaller populations than Nigeria.

He said improving power supply would be one of the key priorities of his administration because no country can achieve meaningful industrialisation without reliable electricity.

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The promise forms part of Obi’s broader plans ahead of the 2027 presidential election, where political parties and candidates are expected to present solutions to issues including insecurity, unemployment, inflation, healthcare and education.