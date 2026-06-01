pSPI 2025: Ogun State rises to second in Nigeria. Governor Abiodun's administration earns landmark national validation.

Ogun State has emerged as Nigeria’s second-best performing state in the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index, earning national recognition for its infrastructure development, industrial growth, economic competitiveness, and governance reforms under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

For the first time in the state's modern governance history, Ogun State has broken into the top two on Nigeria's most credible state performance ranking, placing second only to Lagos in the 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI) published by Phillips Consulting. In a country of 36 states and a Federal Capital Territory, the achievement is not a footnote. It is a statement.

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The pSPI is no ceremonial award. It is a rigorous annual accounting of how well Nigeria's state governments actually function, combining audited objective data on fiscal management, infrastructure delivery, healthcare, education, and economic performance with direct citizen perception surveys across each state. Seventy percent objective data. Thirty percent people. No room for spin.

The methodology behind the ranking is precisely what makes it significant. Phillips Consulting built the pSPI as a governance scorecard designed to serve policymakers, investors, development partners, and ordinary citizens who want an honest picture of how their state is performing. It does not reward press releases. It rewards results.

Ogun did not land in second place on rhetoric. The report pointed specifically to the state's expanding industrial base, sustained infrastructure investments, and its emergence as a premier manufacturing hub connecting the Lagos corridor to Nigeria's interior. Investments in logistics have deepened the state's supply chain infrastructure. Agro-processing facilities have created new value chains for farmers and manufacturers alike. Housing developments and industrial parks have changed the physical landscape of communities across the state. Each investment is a deliberate building block in an administration that has refused to choose between ambition and execution.

The report also highlighted Ogun's economic competitiveness, noting that the state continues to attract substantial inflows from domestic and international investors who see it as the natural next frontier after Lagos. Its strategic location, sitting at the gateway between Nigeria's commercial capital and the country's interior, has historically been its greatest geographical asset. Under the current administration, that asset has been converted into a policy programme.

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The top five nationally were Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Niger. To sit in that company and in the second position reflects a governance performance that transcends party lines and regional expectations. It is the kind of result that development partners benchmark, that investors note when making location decisions, and that citizens deserve to know about.

Governor Dapo Abiodun's ISEYA agenda has now received its most independent and verifiable endorsement yet. The Gateway State is not merely growing. It is leading.