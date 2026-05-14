Peter Obi said he won't go more than a term if he becomes president

Peter Obi said he won't go more than a term if he becomes president

“With a gun in my head, I won’t stay a day longer than four years” — Peter Obi speaks on one-term presidency

Labour Party’s Peter Obi says he would not spend more than four years as president, criticising insecurity, rising debt and food import policies under the current administration.

Peter Obi says he would only spend one term if elected president.

Obi criticised rising borrowing under the current administration.

He condemned the government’s handling of insecurity and agriculture.

Obi said Ukraine donating grain to Nigeria despite being at war is shameful.

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Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he would not remain in office beyond four years if elected president of Nigeria.

Obi made the remark during an interview when he was asked why he would prefer to serve only one term as president.

Responding, the former Anambra State governor said the country’s condition requires urgent leadership and accountability rather than prolonged stay in power.

“For stability. I will not stay a day longer than four years,” Obi said.

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“I will not stay a day, a day with a gun in my head longer than four years.”

“I want to be a one-term president because of stability. I would not stay a day longer than four years... even with a g•n to my head.”



— Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/dDNe6wgUTP — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 13, 2026

The former presidential candidate used the opportunity to criticise the current state of the country, especially rising debt levels, insecurity and food policies.

According to him, Nigeria’s economic situation has worsened significantly within the last two years.

“What we have now is only two years that somebody used to borrow more than all the previous governments put together,” he said.

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Obi also expressed concern over persistent killings and insecurity across parts of the country, questioning the response of political leaders to violent attacks.

“A president of Nigeria can stay in Abuja and 200 people die in Jos or in Niger or in Benue. And you're still sitting here,” he stated.

Peter Obi

The former governor further criticised the handling of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly food importation policies. Referring to the ongoing global food and economic crisis, Obi said it was embarrassing that war-torn Ukraine was donating grain to Nigeria despite its own conflict situation.

when asked what he would do differently?” he said:

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“When you go to work and work, you know how to contribute.”

He added, “Ukraine that is at war is donating grain to Nigeria. Look at what happened to us with our farmers.”

According to Obi, the government failed to properly support local farmers during periods of insecurity and agricultural disruption.

“Instead of intervening when there was a crisis, we went to import food, killed all the farmers,” he said.

Peter Obi

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Obi, who emerged as one of the major contenders in the 2023 presidential election, has remained vocal on issues relating to governance, public spending, insecurity and economic reforms.

His latest comments come amid growing national conversations over Nigeria’s rising debt profile, food inflation and worsening security challenges in several states.