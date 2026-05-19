Federal Government introduces mandatory tax ID for all Nigerians

The Federal Government has announced a new policy making it mandatory for all citizens to obtain and link a Tax Identification Number (TIN) to access essential services, aiming to broaden the national tax base and streamline revenue collection.

The Federal Government has announced a new policy making it mandatory for all citizens to obtain and link a Tax Identification Number (TIN) to access essential services, aiming to broaden the national tax base and streamline revenue collection.

Nigeria has introduced a mandatory Tax ID system for all taxable persons as part of new tax reforms aimed at improving compliance, transparency, and digital tax administration nationwide.

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), has launched a compulsory Tax ID system for all taxable Nigerians and businesses.

The new Tax ID framework will replace the current TIN Validation API used by MDAs, banks, and other organisations.

Authorities say the system will improve transparency, reduce duplicate taxpayer records, and make tax registration, filing, and payment easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), working alongside the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), has launched a new mandatory Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system for all taxable persons in the country.

The move is part of ongoing reforms aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax administration system, improving compliance, and creating a more unified database for taxpayers nationwide.

The announcement was made in a public notice shared on the agency’s official X account on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: The Federal Government has introduced mandatory tax ID for all Nigerians pic.twitter.com/1FtRDrn5ub — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 18, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the NRS, the new framework is backed by Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which makes it compulsory for every taxable person in Nigeria to obtain a Tax ID.

The agency explained that the new Tax ID will serve as a unified identity for taxpayers across federal, state, and local tax authorities.

READ ALSO: All You Need to Know About Personal Income Tax Declaration in Nigeria

“The Tax ID will serve as a single, unified identity for all taxpayers, enabling seamless interaction with tax authorities at both federal and sub-national levels,” the NRS said.

“It is designed to consolidate taxpayer records, eliminate duplication, and ensure more efficient management of tax-related information,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials say the new system is expected to simplify several tax processes for individuals and businesses, including registration, filing of tax returns, and payment procedures.

“The initiative will simplify tax compliance processes, including registration, tax filing, and payment procedures,” the agency said.

Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), formerly known as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The NRS also noted that the platform would improve transparency within the country’s tax system by helping authorities better track taxpayer records and reduce revenue leakages.

“The system will improve transparency by enabling better visibility and tracking of taxpayer records while reducing leakages and improving accountability in tax collection,” the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The framework will also harmonise taxpayer information across all levels of government.”

As part of the transition, the newly introduced Tax ID system will replace the existing Tax Identification Number (TIN) Validation API currently being used by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), banks, financial institutions, and other organisations for taxpayer verification.

📢 PUBLIC NOTICE: IMPLEMENTATION OF TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION (Tax ID)



See post ⬇️ for more details



SIGNED: NRS MANAGEMENT & JOINT REVENUE BOARD#NRS #JRB #TogetherWeRiseTogetherWeProsper pic.twitter.com/YiA5xyGq0b — Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) (@NigeriaRevenue) May 18, 2026

The agency advised organisations that require integration or validation services for individuals, enterprises, and registered business names to contact the Standardisation and Modernisation Department of the JRB for access to the new API and integration guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, organisations validating corporate entities have been directed to work with the Tax Automation Department of the NRS.

The development comes as the Federal Government continues pushing for wider tax reforms and increased non-oil revenue generation. In recent years, authorities have intensified efforts to digitise public revenue collection systems, improve efficiency, and bring more Nigerians and businesses into the formal tax net.